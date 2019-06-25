NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

High Voltage Circuit Breakers (HVCB), Update 2019 - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2023







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05786524/?utm_source=PRN







Summary

The global market for High Voltage Circuit Breakers (HVCBs) is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.24% between 2019 and 2023, reaching $4.35bn in 2023. Asia-Pacific (APAC) and EMEA will be the dominant markets for HVCBs over the forecast period. The increasing electricity demand and new capacity additions in APAC and the Middle East; replacement of aging grid infrastructure, shift toward renewable energy, grid reliability issues, and technology innovations in the Americas and Europe are primary driving factors for the HVCBs market. With continuing investments into power transmission and distribution (T&D), the forecast for HVCBs is set to remain strong, during and beyond the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific will dominate the market, with its share increasing by 4% over the forecast period, to reach $2.82bn in 2023. Power sector development in several countries within the region is propelling the market considerably. Economic growth, expanding urban areas, and growing populations are spurring investments made towards developing the necessary infrastructure to sustain the demand for power.



China and India, owing to their size and evolving market conditions are two primary markets for HVCBs.Their markets are progressing rapidly, with the demand for HVCBs supported by initiatives such as improving access to electricity, accommodating renewables, sustaining industrial growth, and grid augmentation.



Together, China and India are expected to account for 84% of the regional market in 2023. Moreover, Southeast Asian markets underpinned by Vietnam, Indonesia, and Philippines will begin contributing significantly to the growth of the regional HVCBs market.



The market in EMEA was valued at $0.63bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4%, over the forecast period. Inter-regional variations between Europe and Middle East and Africa (MEA) create discrete factors that influence the market. Strong economic growth, improving living standards, and existing power sector challenges will spur grid development initiatives within MEA. Saudi Arabia is one of the major countries undergoing a profound transformation, initiating an economic diversification program, along with other countries in the Gulf. The diversification program will prompt non-fossil fuel based industries to emerge, necessitating additional infrastructure to sustain requirements of the economic transition.



In Europe, the Pan-European regional interconnection of the power grid, replacement of aging grid assets, and extensive addition of renewable energy capacity to the power mix are influencing the market for HVCBs.



Demand for new grid infrastructure to support the progressive trends materializing in countries is driving grid development activities globally.Economic growth in developing nations is inextricably linked with high resource consumption such as electricity.



As countries markets seek to consolidate their developing prospects, the demand for electricity and consequently, the investments into the power sector will grow, driving the HVCBs market.



The latest report "High Voltage Circuit Breakers (HVCB), Update 2019 - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2023", offers comprehensive information and understanding of the HVCB market. The report offers in-depth analysis of HVCB market at global, regional (Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa) and key country (the US, Canada, Brazil, China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea, Germany, UK, and Saudi Arabia) level.



The report analyzes the HVCBs market value and volume for the historical (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2023) period. The report covers the drivers and restraints affecting the HVCBs market, market size analysis (value and volume) across all levels, competitive landscape for respective countries outlining the top market players in 2018, and key upcoming projects.



Scope

The report analyses HVCB market.



Its scope includes -

- Analysis of the HVCB market with a focus on market value and volume in global and regional level including Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.

- The report provides market size analysis (value and volume) for key countries including the US, Canada, Brazil, China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea, Germany, the UK, and Saudi Arabia over the historical and forecast periods.

- It provides the competitive landscape at global and country level for the year 2018 along with top market players and key upcoming projects.

- Transmission systems overview, key market drivers and restraints, and their impact on the HVCB market are also discussed.



Reasons to buy

The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.



It will allow you to -

- Facilitate decision-making by analyzing historical and forecast data on HVCBs market

- Develop strategies based on developments in the HVCBs market

- Identify key partners and business-development avenues, based on an understanding of the movements of the major competitors in the HVCBs market

- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategies and prospects.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05786524/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

