Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud's Comprehensive Solutions

"We knew that Blackbaud's 'total solution offering,' which for us includes fundraising and relationship management, financial management, scholarship management, social listening, peer-to-peer fundraising and digital marketing, was the right integrated solution set to support University of Nevada, Las Vegas' growing fundraising needs and campus expansion," said Scott Roberts, president of the UNLV Foundation and vice president of philanthropy and alumni engagement for UNLV. "As a school that has transformed from a small branch college into a thriving urban research institution that has been achieving strong growth year-over-year, we needed solutions with advanced analytics and intelligence that could easily scale with the accelerating pace at our institution."

A diverse community of higher education institutions, including University of Amsterdam, Auckland University, Bradley University, Charles Darwin University, Corpus Christi College Oxford, University of Dallas, University of Kent, Hope College, The University of Lethbridge, Mount Royal University, and University of Rhode Island Foundation have also recently selected or expanded their partnership with Blackbaud to leverage the company's intelligent solutions to help them operate more effectively, raise more funds, deepen connections between advancement and scholarship functions, and more.

Higher education institutions partnering with Blackbaud continue to correlate their positive momentum not only to the company's smart innovation, but also to the integration, interoperability and common user experience found in solutions across Blackbaud's portfolio.

"Having an integrated scholarship management and fundraising and relationship management solution has helped Holyoke Community College achieve new heights in efficiency and transparency. Our integrated solution seamlessly connects donor contact information with scholarship recipient data to create a personal experience for each donor that can be easily access anywhere online. We have already received great feedback from donors saying they really enjoy the complete view of their fund this tool provides." — Kim Gifford , staff assistant to the vice president of institutional advancement and executive director of the Foundation at Holyoke Community College .

"Leveraging the embedded analytics in Raiser's Edge NXT™, Northland College has been able to improve its fundraising and operate more efficiently than ever before. The solution has helped us identify new prospects, streamline our operations, and empower our fundraisers with an easy-to-use mobile-responsive toolset. Our fundraisers love being able to access and update donor information from their mobile devices while out in the field, as well as confidently knowing they have the most up-to-date view of our donors and prospects." — Kristy Liphart , executive director of institutional advancement for Northland College.

"We're thrilled to see that higher education institutions are finding high-value, comprehensive solutions with Blackbaud that give them the flexibility to scale to meet their unique needs," said Tim Hill, president of Blackbaud Higher Education Solutions. "Blackbaud's integrated solutions provide customers with a more robust set of tools to better enable them to grant and manage scholarships, as well as gain improved visibility into their constituents. We are vigorously building out our full, campus-wide cloud portfolio for higher education, powered by Blackbaud SKY™, and are excited about the opportunity this rapid pace of innovation presents for us and our customers."

To learn more about how a Blackbaud total solution is helping higher education institutions advance their missions, visit www.blackbaud.com/education/. For more information about AcademicWorks, visit www.academicworks.com/, and Blackbaud's NXT Solution Line, visit www.blackbaud.com/fundraising-and-relationship-management/the-nxt-era.

