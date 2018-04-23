Hikvision Raises Money for Mission 500

Team Hikvision raised $2,415 for the nonprofit organization, placing fourth in the fundraising competition out of 40 teams. Hikvision USA Inc. also sponsored bag inserts at the race finish line. More than a dozen Hikvision employees participated in the race, which took place at Sunset Park in Las Vegas during the annual ISC West conference.

"Giving back is part of Hikvision's mission. Our employees are enthusiastic about supporting an organization like Mission 500 and participating in the Security 5/2K, a fun event that brings the security industry together to provide direct support for children living in poverty," said Alex Asnovich, Head of Marketing, Hikvision North America.

In combination with participation in the third annual Mission 500 Hockey Classic held on Feb. 15, 2018 in Toronto, Hikvision and its employees have donated more than $5,000 to Mission 500 this year.

Mission 500 raised $113,411 in this year's Security 5/2K event.

