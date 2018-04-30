Hilco Streambank Advises The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company, Inc. on the Sale of A&P, Waldbaum's and Food Basics Supermarket Banners

The Company filed for bankruptcy in 2015. In connection with the liquidation of its assets, Hilco Streambank previously assisted the Company in the sale of its Food Emporium®, Pathmark® and Super Fresh® supermarket banners, as well as its America's Choice® and Green Way® private label brands. With the sale of A&P®, Waldbaum's® and Food Basics®, along with private label brands including Woodson & James®, Hartford Reserve® and Great Atlantic Seafood Market®, Hilco Streambank has assisted the Company in the sale of 23 brand names during the course of its engagement.

"We are pleased to have assisted in the sale of these intellectual property assets. Such supermarket banners, including A&P® and Waldbaum's®, have a long and rich history in the Northeast," Hilco Streambank Senior Vice President Richelle Kalnit stated. "We are excited to see how the new owners of these brands will continue the legacy."

Deal terms were not disclosed.

About Hilco Streambank

Hilco Streambank is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions including sales in publicly reported Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4Auctions.com, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, media, and internet and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois-based Hilco Global, a worldwide financial services company and leader in helping companies maximize the value of their assets.

