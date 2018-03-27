Hillstone Networks Launches 2018 Global Roadshow to Demonstrate Security that Works

"We have proudly partnered with Hillstone for four years, and have seen a sizeable increase in market share in our region. The Hillstone portfolio is competitive and addresses real customer challenges. Hillstone is dedicated to the empowered of their partners," said Jeffrey Low, Director of Secure Source Distribution.

"Our channel programs provide training, promotion, and rewards to partners who deliver and support our intelligent next-generation enterprise and data center firewall solutions," said Ning Mo, Senior Vice President of Sales from Hillstone Networks. "For over 15,000 customers worldwide who rely on proven Hillstone products, this collaborative approach to solving security challenges leads to seamless integration that helps reduce risk and operational costs."

The theme of the roadshow is "Security that Works," which focuses on the importance of organizations having the proper defense in place when considering their overall IT security strategy. Hillstone Networks provides the tools and online services to ensure the security and protection of business networks, including their critical assets. Through a wide variety of solutions and services, it delivers the protection requisite to all business organizations.

About Hillstone Networks

Founded in 2006, Hillstone delivers proven, high-performance network security solutions to 15,000+ customers worldwide, including Fortune 500 companies, financial and educational institutions, service providers, and data centers. Hillstone has been recognized by Gartner four years in a row in its Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Network Firewalls, and has also achieved NSS Labs "Recommended" status in its 2016 Next-Generation Firewall public test. To learn more, visit www.hillstonenet.com.

