HillTopper Wind Farm in Logan County, Ill., Developed by Swift Current Energy, Commences Construction

"We're proud to have partnered with Enel Green Power to help make this project a reality," said Swift Current Chief Investment Officer and co-founder Eric Lammers. "This is the first of many projects to reach start of construction here at Swift Current. This is an exciting milestone for our company and we look forward to making a major economic investment in Illinois."

The HillTopper wind project, which is expected to begin operations by the end of the year, will sell 117 MW of energy under two separate power purchase agreements (PPAs) with General Motors and Bloomberg, helping each of these companies honor their sustainable commitments while meeting their business goals.

HillTopper will provide significant economic benefits to the surrounding communities in Logan County, Ill. The construction and operation of the HillTopper wind project will require an investment of approximately $325 million and create approximately 300 construction jobs and 8 to 10 permanent jobs. HillTopper is also renovating its Operations and Maintenance (O&M) facility in the existing Bo-Jac building. The O&M facility is expected to open in the second half of 2018. This investment in Logan County will provide significant tax revenue for Mt. Pulaski and Logan County. The wind project will provide some $45 million to the communities over 30 years, allowing the communities to have more local funds available for schools and public services.

"The achievement of the start of construction of HillTopper is a credit to the support and dedication of county residents, public officials, and participating landowners and is a tangible demonstration of their commitment to the success of the project," said Matt Birchby, a Principal and Managing Director of Swift Current Energy. "We are grateful for the support the project has received and look forward to continuing to work with Logan County and the region into the future."

Charles "Chuck" Ruben, Logan County Board Chairman said, "The Logan County Board is very excited that the HillTopper Wind Farm has commenced construction and will begin commercial operations at the end of the year. Swift Current Energy and ENEL Green Power have been great partners to Logan County. Logan County looks forward to working with Swift Current Energy and ENEL Green Power going forward."

Since late 2016, Swift Current has worked to redevelop the HillTopper project, including adding new project participants; redesigning and re-permitting the project; contracting the energy on a long-term basis; and raising financing for the construction and operations of the project. Enel Green Power is managing construction the project and will be the long-term owner and operator of the wind farm.

"We look forward to continuing to collaborate with local stakeholders throughout the life of the HillTopper wind project," said Rafael Gonzalez, Head of Enel Green Power North America. "We value our partnership with Mt. Pulaski and the broader Logan County community and are committed to contributing to the area's community and economic development as Swift Current Energy did before us."

About Swift Current

Swift Current Energy is a Boston-based renewable energy project investor and developer, with projects in development throughout North America. Swift Current's executive team has an established track record in development, financing, construction management, asset management and operations in the renewable sector with more than 75 years of combined experience. Swift Current Energy's principals have successfully developed, financed, and constructed over $6 billion in renewable energy projects. Swift Current Energy prides itself on creating long-term value for all project partners – host communities, landowners, offtakers, and investors. For more information on our team, please visit www.swiftcurrentenergy.com.

