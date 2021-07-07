Hisense Hero Products Sales Revenue Soars By 209%, Showcasing Technologies and Brand Success in Europe

According to Hisense, from January to June 2021, the total sales revenue of ULED TV U7 and U8 in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Russia increased by 209% YoY, and the sales volume increased by 145% YoY. As a result, Hisense 2021 Q1 revenue reached $5.366 billion, with 66.65% YoY growth; overseas revenues from January to March was $2.26 billion, accounting for 42.1% of total revenue.

EURO 2020 Fan-zones enhanced the match viewing experience



As the official sponsor, Hisense has secured exclusive brand exposure opportunities by featuring on Fan-zones' Festival Towers, which helped Hisense raised its brand awareness. Also, Hisense built several commercial displays in Fan-zones to showcase Hero products.

The number of users watching the football game through the UEFA.tv app on Hisense Smart TV VIDAA Platform experienced impressive growths and the number has doubled in just three months.

Social media campaign to enhance the EURO 2020's experience

Hisense created an immersive atmosphere to increase football fans' enthusiasm for EURO 2020 matches with the social media campaign. For example, the #UpgradeYourHome campaign, along with the global ambassador Dwyane Wade and fellow football legends, reached over 1.69m views on YouTube and 176k views on Instagram.

From July 4 to July 12, Hisense launched a special giveaway on Twitter for German consumers to win a €50 Amazon gift card and €150 cashback when making purchases on the Amazon Germany website.

Qualified products and technology innovation are the keys to success

Through sponsoring the world's top events, Hisense technology and products received many recognitions globally.

Hisense launched ULED TV U7 and U8 as hero products, aiming to provide a perfect match viewing experience for football fans. Both TVs are well-designed, with slim, feature-packed models combining AI image processing, Dolby Vision HDR and a full hamper of streaming services. Furthermore, as the official TV for UEFA EURO 2020, both TVs come with Sport Mode that optimizes sound and vision for the match. With the UEFA.tv app, users can share exciting matches with close friends, all with just a finger-click.

Through sponsoring UEFA EURO, FIFA World Cup, and other world's top sports events, sports marketing has been a significant path for Hisense to accelerate the globalization process. As a result, from January to May 2021, Hisense Group's TV production (Hisense and Toshiba) was ranked the 1st in Japan, and Hisense TV was ranked the 2nd in Australia in terms of sales volume. In addition, benefits from social media and global marketing campaigns, Hisense's global brand recognition increased significantly. Moving forward, Hisense will continue the path for technological innovations and product development to further strengthen its brand reputation and increase its competitiveness.

SOURCE Hisense