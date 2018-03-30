Hispanicize 2018 Unveils PR Industry Track In Partnership With The National Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA)

"This year's agenda and the accompanying national job fair for communications pros represents the largest presence of the Hispanic PR industry at the event in five years and is a symbol of the renewed partnership between Hispanicize Media Group and HPRA," said Manny Ruiz, founder of Hispanicize Media Group and the Hispanicize event.

Veronica Potes, national president of HPRA, added "The National HPRA Board is also thrilled to renew our strategic partnership with Hispanicize Media Group. Hispanicize is one of the most anticipated events of the year and solidifying the importance of PR will ensure the healthy growth of the practice for decades to come."

This year's Hispanic PR Industry Showcase includes the following sessions:

Brands & Influencers: A Love Affair

It didn't start with Valentine love but the relationship between influencers, brands and agencies has definitely evolved. We take a look at the state of the great social media love affair.

Meet The Media

Top tier reporters, producers and editors will provide insights and applicable pitching strategies that help PR professionals working in the Hispanic market secure branded coverage for their clients.

McDonald's: Case Study (presented by Boden)

Building Brand Reputation and Driving Traffic Among Hispanic Consumers

PR Practitioners of the Future

What are the trends, skills and talents that are shaping the practice of public relations? How can practitioners prepare and adapt to the evolving media landscape? Is the term "public relations" still relevant as digital storytelling and social listening become a bigger part of the professional toolbox? We hear from the agency, corporate and media side as we dive deeper into the future of PR.

This year's Hispanic PR Industry Showcase includes the following speakers:

National assignment editors and producers from Univision, Telemundo, BeIN Sports and CNN; Carmen Ordoñez, On-Air Style Expert, Spokesperson & Founder of Viva Fashion; Mariela Bagnato, Celebrity Make-Up Artist & Beauty Influencer, Find your Beauty; Julissa Bonfante, Director of Publicity, Digital, Univision Communications Inc.; Maria Amor, Vice President, Havas FORMULATIN; Selymar Colon, Managing Editor, Video, Social And Integration, Univision Communications Inc.; Mayra Ramallo, EME de Mujer; Andy Checo, Associate Vice President, Havas FORMULATIN; Nathaly Renderos, Brand PR & Reputation Supervisor, McDonald's; Carla Zappala, Public Relations Senior Associate, BODEN; Mike Valdes-Fauli, CEO, Pinta; Will Freyre, Innovation Director, WOW MKTG; and Rosemary Ravinal, Vice President, Entertainment and Consumer Public Relations Univision Communications Inc.

In addition to the Hispanic PR Industry Showcase, public relations pros are also keynoting or presenting at the Hispanicize CMO & Diversity Summit, including Richard Edelman, CEO of Edelman; Oscar Suris, Head of Corporate Communications, ‎Wells Fargo & Company; Jorge Plasencia, Chairman of República; Alexander Jutkowitz, Co-founder, GROUP SJR and Truffle Pig, CEO of Hill+Knowlton Strategies U.S.; Mike Valdes-Fauli, President, Pinta; and, Kety Esquivel, Senior Vice President – US Hispanic Consumer and Tech Practice, Edelman; Mary Ann Gomez, CEO, Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute.

As part of the PR track, the Miami Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is collaborating in the production of the event's Hispanicize Marketing and Communications Jobs and Career Fair on Wednesday, April 18, from 1 to 5:30 p.m. (Professionals and internship applicants alike are welcome to submit their information for potential employers HERE).

EVENT SPONSORS

The flagship sponsor of Hispanicize 2018 is Prudential Financial. Additional sponsors include Toyota, Universal Studios Orlando, HP, Microsoft, CNN, CNN en Español, Facebook, Amazon, Carnival Corporation, Wells Fargo, Walmart, United Airlines, República, Edelman, Publicis Groupe, Regions Bank, Cantu, the Greater Miami and Conventions Visitors Bureau, El Hint, Visit Philly, Israel Tourism, Telemundo, Microsoft, AARP, Suave, the Latino Museum, Revolver, HCode Media, Cesare Salerno, Ford Fund, Gil Media Co, Boden, Havas Formulatin, NASCAR, SBS/La Music, Vioss, Otter Box, Anomaly, the City of Miami, Octopus Advertising Group, NBC News, CS Media Group, Egami Consulting, Calvert Foundation, Vioss, The Wharf, Creativas Group, Wow Mktg, The Graspa Group, Hispanicize Wire, InkLink Marketing, the AIDS Health Foundation, and Sensis.

SPONSORSHIP INFORMATION

Sponsorship information for the career fair and Hispanicize 2018 can be obtained by emailing sponsorships@Hispanicize.com. (See the Hispanicize 2017 recap video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fwvOwG5KVO4&t=25s).



About the Hispanicize Event

Now in its 9th year, Hispanicize 2018 Week (www.HispanicizeEvent.com) (#Hispz18) is the iconic, largest annual event for Latino trendsetters and newsmakers in digital content creation, journalism, marketing, entertainment and tech entrepreneurship.

Hispanicize 2018 is expected to draw more than 2,500 of the nation's most influential Latino professionals from the industries of digital content creation, journalism, music, marketing, film and business over four days. The event will take place in downtown Miami's JW Marriott Marquis hotel, April 17-19, 2018.

The Hispanicize event is a launch pad for creative endeavors, new products, technologies, marketing campaigns, films, books and more targeting Latinos in the U.S. and/or Puerto Rico.

The Hispanicize event is owned and operated by Hispanicize Media Group, LLC, the parent company of DiMe Media, Hispanic Kitchen, Latina Moms, and the Hispanic PR Blog.

The Hispanicize Event can be found on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Hispanicize, Instagram (@HispanicizeEvent) and Twitter (@Hispanicize).

About the Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA)

Founded in 1984, the Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) is the foremost organization of Hispanic public relations practitioners in the U.S. HPRA is a resource for communications professionals and for individuals seeking Hispanic market expertise. It is dedicated to the recognition and advancement of Hispanics in public relations through year-round programs, professional development seminars and networking. HPRA hosts one of the most anticipated annual events and industry awards: the HPRA Bravo Awards, recognizing the most outstanding campaigns in the marketplace. The national organization aims to meet the professional needs of the growing number of Hispanic PR practitioners, independents and agencies throughout the U.S. HPRA National, its Chapters and those Chapters in formation are paving the way for the next phase of growth and evolution in the PR industry, especially in the Hispanic market space. For more information please visit www.hpra-usa.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hispanicize-2018-unveils-pr-industry-track-in-partnership-with-the-national-hispanic-public-relations-association-hpra-300622317.html

SOURCE Hispanicize; HPRA

Related Links

http://hpra-usa.org

