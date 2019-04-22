Historic Event to Take Place in San Francisco April 24-28, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 1,000 artists from around the world will converge to paint the landscape in San Francisco, California, for the 8th annual Plein Air Convention, created by PleinAir magazine. The event is a gathering of outdoor painters, commonly referred to as "plein air painters."

The artists will attend indoor instruction sessions with a faculty of over 80 of the world's best landscape painters. Then, each day, the entire group will paint outdoors together at a designated location in San Francisco and surrounding Wine Country. Faculty and field painters will join convention attendees on location to offer suggestions to help each painter improve their skills.

The convention includes five different stages showcasing oil painting instruction, water media, pastel, acrylic, and urban sketching. There will be dozens of live demonstrations, critique sessions, and specialty sessions focused on specific painting skills.

All sessions and painting events will be available for a flat fee to attendees. Optional pre-convention workshops for a basics course and two courses with well-known artists Joseph Zbukvic and Joseph McGurl are available for an additional cost.

Each morning, sessions on effective art marketing are held for artists wishing to sell their art.

An art show and sale of plein air paintings created by the faculty and many of the attendees will be held each day of the convention. The show is open to the public on April 25 and 26 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hilton Union Square San Francisco. The show will feature paintings from more than 150 different artists.

An Expo Hall of art supplies is also a big part of the event. The Expo Hall contains 35 booths selling paints, canvases, easels, lighting, frames, and other art-related materials. The Expo Hall is open to the public on April 25 and 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m and on April 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Additional information can be found at www.pleinairconvention.com .

PleinAir magazine is the top-selling art publication on Barnes & Noble newsstands nationwide and features landscape and plein air artists and articles for art collectors and artists.

PRESS NOTE: Press entry can be arranged for legitimate press organizations wishing to take photos and video.

