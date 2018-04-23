Historic Hurricane Season Begets Historic Preparations: Are You #ReadyForIt?

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and experience show that Americans are not adequately prepared for a hurricane, nor the disruption that it can cause to their lives and communities. Today, Planet Ready launched a unique series of interactive hurricane exercises that are free of charge to the public and may be completed in 15-20 minutes. "We're inviting millions of individuals and families, small & medium businesses, and houses of worship to participate in a national level effort to get ready for the 2018 hurricane season, which starts in June," said Joel Thomas, the founder of Planet Ready.

FEMA Administrator Brock Long recently warned Americans in a CNN interview, "FEMA is broke. The system is broken. If this is the new normal, Americans can't rely on a federal cavalry when disaster strikes. They will have to take care of themselves." In the newly published strategic plan, Long calls on non-governmental organizations to help build a culture of preparedness, to ready the nation for catastrophic disasters and to help reduce the complexity of the process. Planet Ready has responded to that call to reach individuals and families and is partnering with private companies such as Dun & Bradstreet to reach businesses and houses of worship within 100 miles of the coast from Texas to Maine, U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Who: Individuals, Businesses, Houses of Worship What: Atlantic Fury Hurricane Exercise Cost: FREE Where: www.PlanetReady.com When: April 16 through the end of hurricane season Time: Available 24/7 online

Planet Ready Inc. is a Maryland-based 501c3 non-profit organization. Our mission is to provide a premier online disaster preparedness platform for individuals, families, houses of worship, volunteer organizations, and small & medium businesses.

