Hit 'em Where They LIVE: Middle Grade Author Suggests a New Type of Sci-Fi for Resistant Readers

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every day, middle school kids who believe reading is either torture, or simply "what they force kids to do at school" get further and further behind in their reading proficiency, despite passionate attempts from teachers to ignite in their students a blazing love of reading/learning. Based on his unique perspective as a professional middle school educator and doctoral candidate in Education, Nathan Smith Jones has identified a seemingly obvious way parents, educators, and writers can reach resistant readers.



Educator and author Nathan Smith Jones Book cover, 'Escape from Bad Grades Slave Labor Camp'

"Hit 'em where they live," he says. "Kids are no different than adults. They want what's relevant to their lives."



In an interview, Jones can discuss:

- Why it's so hard for some students to love reading.

- What is 'Social Science Fiction' ? How the novel's premise and concept came to be

- The educational components of the novel

- The basics of the educational psychology research behind his ideas

- How he himself was converted from a resistant-to-reading kid to book lover

- Why teachers often fail at engaging students & what teachers and librarians can do

- Why most popular middle grade authors never reach casual or resistant readers

In his new book, Escape From Bad Grades Slave Labor Camp, Jones tells the story of Kelvin Redd, a 13-year old who is taken from his home to a state-and-parent sanctioned summer labor camp for getting two bad grades during 7th grade. "As soon as I brought up the idea of the novel to my 7th graders, I knew it was something that could get resistant readers interested."

Praise for Escape from Bad Grades Slave Labor Camp

"Whoah! Awesome! The fact that this could really happen is scary!" –Megan, 7th grader



"This book allows social studies teachers to ask the question, 'what would you do?' and awaken students' empathy and social awareness."

—Camden Robinson,

Middle School Social Studies Teacher, Utah

