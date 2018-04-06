Hitachi Capital America Medium & Small Ticket Finance Changes Name to Funding and Portfolio Services

Third-party funding services and programs, with per-transaction financing for flow relationships typically ranging from $15,000 to $1 million and capacity for larger ticket sizes

Portfolio servicing, credit reviews, documentation and private label invoicing

Warehouse lines and individual transaction funding

Don Link will be leading HCA Funding and Portfolio Services. Link has been with HCA for 15 years and has grown the MST group to where it is today.

"We are eager to begin working as the Funding and Portfolio Services channel, offering more financing products and capabilities to our current partners and the overall marketplace," stated Link.

All new business going forward will be originated and funded through HCA Vendor Services.

"This transition is a way for HCA to unify efforts and leverage the robust "flow" oriented platform at HCA Vendor Services," stated Mark Duncan, EVP and GM of HCA Commercial Finance.

"Our team has done an outstanding job at integrating the Medium & Small Ticket business within a short period of time," stated Jim Teal, President and COO of HCA Vendor Services, "We are excited to launch this new channel and continue to grow our business."

About Hitachi Capital America Vendor Services

Hitachi Capital America Vendor Services provides a unique service to manufacturers and distributors of equipment and software in the form of vendor programs that are creative, competitive and professionally administered. They are a non-bank specialty finance firm uniquely positioned to deliver fast, flexible and reliable financing solutions tailored to meet the customer's specific needs. Learn more at www.hcavs.com.

About Hitachi Capital America Corp.

Hitachi Capital America Corp. is an independent, diversified leasing and financial services company providing financing to commercial businesses and other Hitachi companies in the United States. We offer a variety of senior secured financing solutions with a focus on truck, trailer, and floorplan financing; trade financing; structured financing; vendor financing; and asset-based lending. Learn more at www.hitachicapitalamerica.com.

