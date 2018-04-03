Hitachi Consulting Elevates Oracle Partnership to Cloud Elite Status

Through the depth and breadth of its technology and innovation experience, broad industry IoT knowledge base and proven customer successes across Oracle's application portfolio, Hitachi Consulting continues to highlight its leadership position in the massive market shift to cloud-based platforms. Backed by the leading track record of the Hitachi global brand in operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT), Hitachi Consulting delivers highly skilled Oracle enterprise solution resources that drive game-changing capabilities for joint enterprise customers. As an Oracle Cloud Elite partner, Hitachi Consulting is well positioned to share its strategy and experience as a cloud innovator to lead business transformation activities within the Oracle customer ecosystem.

"Our relationship with Oracle is very important to Hitachi Consulting and we're honored to be named an Cloud Elite partner. This recognition reaffirms our long-standing relationship and alignment with Oracle's strategic initiatives, and we look forward to a mutually beneficial future," said Hicham Abdessamad, president and chief executive officer at Hitachi Consulting.

The Oracle Cloud Elite program designation is earned by highly skilled and committed partners that demonstrate continued investment in building a depth and breadth of Oracle Cloud expertise and providing comprehensive Oracle Cloud solutions. Hitachi Consulting's skills, commitment and experience in Oracle technologies have been validated by achieving multiple specializations, as well as advanced specializations, and through a number of successful customer implementations and testimonies. As a Cloud Elite partner, Hitachi Consulting will expand its engagement with Oracle, collaborating on joint initiatives focused on cloud transformation and digital innovation.

"Oracle is committed to delivering unmatched customer experiences in the cloud and our valued partners such as Hitachi Consulting play a critical role in meeting this objective," said Rich Geraffo, executive vice president, North America Technology Division at Oracle. "Hitachi Consulting has been instrumental in helping our joint customers not only embrace the cloud, but quickly improve operational efficiency, productivity and the bottom line."

Hitachi Consulting has earned past recognition as an Oracle Cloud Premier partner and supports a variety of Oracle Cloud environments. The Hitachi Smart Cloud Accelerators for Oracle help joint customers develop a customized cloud adoption roadmap. In addition, Hitachi Optimized Factory and Hitachi Predictive Maintenance solutions for Oracle are powered by Oracle IoT applications. With the powerful, unified Oracle Cloud, Hitachi Consulting is committed to supporting our joint customers with innovative tools and intelligent solutions that drive measurable and sustainable business outcomes.

About Hitachi Consulting Corporation

Hitachi Consulting is the global solutions and professional services organization within Hitachi Ltd., a global innovation leader in industrial and information technology solutions and an early pioneer of the internet of things (IoT). Hitachi Consulting is a business integrator for the IoT era and a catalyst for digital transformation. Using our deep domain knowledge, we collaborate with clients to help them innovate faster, maximize operational efficiency and realize measurable, sustainable business and societal value. As a consulting-led solutions company, we can help you leverage data as a strategic asset to drive competitive differentiation, customer loyalty and growth.

Hitachi Consulting Website

http://www.hitachiconsulting.com

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2016 (ended March 31, 2017) totaled 9,162.2 billion yen ($81.8 billion). The Hitachi Group is a global leader in Social Innovation Business and has approximately 204,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation, Hitachi is providing solutions to customers in a broad range of sectors including Power / Energy, Industry / Distribution / Water, Urban Development, and Finance / Government & Public / Healthcare. For more information, please visit http://www.hitachi.com.

Oracle Cloud is the industry's broadest and most complete public cloud, delivering enterprise-grade services at every level of the cloud technology stack including software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and data as a service (DaaS).

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hitachi-consulting-elevates-oracle-partnership-to-cloud-elite-status-300623720.html

SOURCE Hitachi Consulting

Related Links

http://www.hitachiconsulting.com

