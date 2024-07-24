HMA and Priority Health to Launch Flexible TPA Solution for Self-Funded Michigan Employers in 2025

On January 1, 2025, Michigan-based employers with 100+ employees will gain access to an innovative TPA solution through a strategic collaboration between HMA and Priority Health, two leaders known for their people-forward approach. A pioneer in the self-funded industry, HMA has built a strong reputation for protecting employers' health plan dollars through curated solutions such as payment integrity options, PBMs, and vetted stop-loss vendors. Priority Health, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan serving over 1.3 million members, brings a dedicated local support team specifically designed to meet the needs of Michigan employers. Together, HMA and Priority Health aim to tackle the challenges employers face today, including limited plan customization, rising healthcare costs, and meeting the healthcare needs of their employee populations.

HMA President and CEO, Aadam Hussain, shared his enthusiasm about the new collaboration, stating, "We are excited to work with Priority Health to introduce a new self-funded solution to the Michigan market that offers affordability and flexibility. For nearly 40 years, HMA has been committed to protecting two of employers' most valuable assets: their employees and their health plan dollars. At HMA, our experienced team is focused on developing cost-effective benefits that emphasize savings, member satisfaction, and care that puts people first."

HMA and Priority Health identified a market gap for Michigan-based employers who need customized, cost-effective health plans that deliver whole-person care. This TPA solution will offer a self-funded health plan option that combines quality and affordability while addressing Michigan employers' most critical healthcare benefit needs. It will provide Michigan employers with the plan design flexibility and extensive network access they need to best serve their employees.

"We understand that Michigan employers are in search of more flexibility and vendor choice when it comes to designing their self-funded benefits package, which is why we're pleased to team up with HMA to offer a solution that allows employers to leverage the power of Priority Health's network with HMA's leading TPA model," said Rick Abbott, Senior Vice President of Employer Solutions at Priority Health.

Next year, employers will benefit from the dedicated, local support of Priority Health and decades of self-funding expertise from HMA. This collaborative effort will not only offer employers innovative, affordable solutions, but will also prioritize the well-being and satisfaction of their employees.

About Healthcare Management Administrators:

HMA is Proving What's Possible in Healthcare®. HMA's team of caring experts design and deliver high-quality, innovative, and affordable health plans for self-funded employers. They are the value-oriented partner employers trust to protect two of their most important assets, their people and their health plan dollars. With nearly 40 years of industry experience and a team of proactive, highly skilled professionals, HMA helps employers improve their bottom-line. This is what HMA calls "Winning Together" because they're on the same side and share the same goals – healthier outcomes for members at the best possible value. To learn more, visit www.accesshma.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Priority Health:

With over 30 years in business, Priority Health is the second largest health plan in Michigan, offering an extensive portfolio of health benefits options for employer groups and individuals, including Medicare and Medicaid plans. Serving more than 1.3 million members each year and offering a broad network of primary care physicians in Michigan, Priority Health continues to be recognized as a leader for quality, customer service, transparency and product innovation. Learn more about affordable, quality health coverage options from Priority Health. For the latest news from Priority Health, visit newsroom.

