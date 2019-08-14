HMK Holdings LP New Arizona Headquarters To Result in 2000+ New Jobs Promising Local Economic Prosperity

PHOENIX, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HMK Holdings LP has officially moved its headquarters to Phoenix, Arizona. The move, which was voted by board majority, is poised to create more than 2000+ new jobs within the broadcast media sector within the state and provide over 100 million dollars in new taxable payroll. Gowi Tiwani, Chief /Operations for HMK Holdings LP, said, "To provide stable job opportunities within any business sector is our most valuable asset as an organization. It provides the needed hope that an economy may prosper and we are honored to bring this to the state of Arizona."

(PRNewsfoto/HMK Holdings LP) (PRNewsfoto/HMK Holdings LP)

The Limited Partnership, operating as a US domiciled bank holdings company, has key global markets covered through its holdings and partners within the UK and China. When asked if the move was financially driven, Tiwani continued, "If your bottom line is the only focus for an organization, its financial balance sheet will always be out of balance. Creating jobs and adding good people, gives us a reason to strive to achieve every day. Pride within a community gives the balance sheet a reason to exist, not a profit margin."

For more information about anything contained in this release or specific press inquiries, please contact Dr. Jerry Frawley at 877-726-4585 or via email 219919@email4pr.com

Media Contact:

Dr. Jerry Frawley

877-726-4585

www.acemediabroadcasting.com

219919@email4pr.com

SOURCE HMK Holdings LP