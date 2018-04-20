HNI Corporation Reports Strong Sales Growth For First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018

This news release is being issued earlier than previously scheduled to coincide with the announcement of the leadership change communicated today. As previously scheduled, HNI Corporation will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (Central) to discuss first quarter fiscal year 2018 results.

Summary Comments

"First quarter results exceeded our expectations led by strong organic sales growth. All of our businesses, supplies-driven, contract, and Hearth, performed well and delivered significant top-line improvement. We achieved a significant milestone with the successful go-live of our Business Systems Transformation initiative. This, combined with the completion of our operational transformations, makes us a stronger company, well positioned to drive long-term profitable growth for our shareholders," said Stan Askren, HNI Corporation Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

HNI Corporation - Financial Performance (Dollars in millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended





March 31,

2018

April 1,

2017

Change GAAP









Net Sales $505.1

$477.7

5.7% Gross Profit % 35.0%

36.4%

-140 bps SG&A % 34.0%

34.3%

-30 bps Restructuring charges % 0.3%

0.4%

-10 bps Operating Income $3.7

$7.9

(53.5%) Operating Income % 0.7%

1.7%

-100 bps Effective Tax Rate (66.1%)

31.0%



Net Income % 0.5%

1.0%

-50 bps EPS – diluted $0.06

$0.11

(45.5%)











Non-GAAP









Gross Profit % 35.3%

38.0%

-270 bps Operating Income $6.3

$18.1

(65.3%) Operating Income % 1.2%

3.8%

-260 bps EPS – diluted $0.10

$0.26

(61.5%)

First Quarter Summary Comments

Consolidated net sales increased $27.4 million or 5.7 percent from the prior year quarter to $505.1 million . On an organic basis, sales increased 8.6 percent. The net impact of closing and divesting small office furniture companies decreased sales $12.4 million compared to the prior year quarter.

or 5.7 percent from the prior year quarter to . On an organic basis, sales increased 8.6 percent. The net impact of closing and divesting small office furniture companies decreased sales compared to the prior year quarter. GAAP gross profit margin decreased 140 basis points compared to the prior year quarter. Of this decline, 270 basis points were driven by unfavorable business and product mix and input cost inflation, partially offset by higher sales volume. This decline was partially offset by 130 basis points due to lower restructuring and transition costs.

Selling and administrative expenses primarily increased due to impacts from the Business Systems Transformation initiative, partially offset by cost management and the impact of closing and divesting small office furniture companies.

The Corporation recorded $1.3 million of restructuring costs and $1.3 million of transition costs in the first quarter in connection with previously announced closures and structural realignments. Of these charges, $1.3 million was included in cost of sales. Specific items include severance and production move costs.

of restructuring costs and of transition costs in the first quarter in connection with previously announced closures and structural realignments. Of these charges, was included in cost of sales. Specific items include severance and production move costs. The Corporation released a valuation allowance for certain foreign tax items in the first quarter, which resulted in a favorable effective tax rate.

Office Furniture – Financial Performance (Dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended





March 31,

2018

April 1,

2017

Change GAAP









Net Sales $380.9

$360.0

5.8% Operating Profit (Loss) ($0.4)

$6.4

(106.0%) Operating Profit (Loss) % (0.1%)

1.8%

-190 bps











Non-GAAP









Operating Profit $1.8

$12.8

(85.9%) Operating Profit % 0.4%

3.5%

-310 bps

First quarter office furniture net sales increased $20.9 million or 5.8 percent from the prior year quarter to $380.9 million . On an organic basis, sales increased 9.7 percent driven by increases in the North American contract, supplies-driven, and international businesses. The net impact of closing and divesting small office furniture companies decreased sales $12.4 million compared to the prior year quarter.

or 5.8 percent from the prior year quarter to . On an organic basis, sales increased 9.7 percent driven by increases in the North American contract, supplies-driven, and international businesses. The net impact of closing and divesting small office furniture companies decreased sales compared to the prior year quarter. First quarter office furniture GAAP operating profit margin decreased 190 basis points. Of this decline, 310 basis points were driven by impacts from the Business Systems Transformation initiative, input cost inflation, and unfavorable business and product mix, partially offset by higher sales volume. This decline was partially offset by 120 basis points due to lower restructuring and transition costs.

Hearth Products – Financial Performance (Dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended





March 31,

2018

April 1,

2017

Change GAAP









Net Sales $124.2

$117.7

5.5% Operating Profit $17.1

$11.8

44.9% Operating Profit % 13.8%

10.0%

380 bps











Non-GAAP









Operating Profit $17.5

$15.6

12.2% Operating Profit % 14.1%

13.3%

80 bps

First quarter hearth products net sales increased $6.5 million or 5.5 percent from the prior year quarter to $124.2 million driven by increases in the new construction and retail businesses.

or 5.5 percent from the prior year quarter to driven by increases in the new construction and retail businesses. First quarter hearth products GAAP operating profit margin increased 380 basis points. Of this increase, 80 basis points were driven by higher sales volume. The remaining 300 basis points was due to lower restructuring and transition costs.

Outlook

"We continue to project solid top line growth and strong productivity improvement in 2018. We are seeing increased inflationary pressures. While we are working to offset these cost increases, they will have a negative impact on our results, particularly in the second quarter. We continue to be excited about our competitive position and expect to deliver solid profit improvement for the year," said Mr. Askren.

The Corporation continues to expect full year organic sales to be up 5 to 8 percent. Including the impact of closing and divesting small office furniture companies, full year sales are expected to be up 1 to 4 percent. The Corporation estimates full year non-GAAP earnings per share to be in the range of $2.40 to $2.70, which excludes restructuring and transition costs. This compares to prior guidance of non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.40 to $2.80. The impact of rising input costs is primarily driving the reduced earnings outlook.

For the second quarter, the Corporation expects organic sales to be up 4 to 7 percent compared to the same quarter last year. Including the impact of closing and divesting small office furniture companies, second quarter sales are expected to be up 1 to 4 percent. Second quarter non-GAAP earnings per share are anticipated to be in the range of $0.28 to $0.38, which excludes restructuring and transition costs.

Conference Call

HNI Corporation will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (Central) to discuss first quarter fiscal year 2018 results. To participate, call 1-877-512-9166 – conference ID number 3179229. A live webcast of the call will be available on HNI Corporation's website at http://www.hnicorp.com (under Investors – News Releases & Events). A replay of the webcast will be made available at this website address. An audio replay of the call will be available until Tuesday, May 8, 2018, 10:59 p.m. (Central) by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 – Conference ID number 3179229.

About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation is an NYSE traded company (ticker symbol: HNI) providing products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. HNI Corporation is a leading global provider and designer of office furniture and the leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products. We sell the broadest and deepest selection of quality office furniture solutions available to meet the needs of every customer through an extensive portfolio of well-known and trusted brands. Our hearth products are the strongest, most respected brands in the industry and include a full array of gas, electric, wood, and biomass burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at www.hnicorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking" statements based on current expectations regarding future plans, events, outlook, objectives, and financial performance, expectations for future sales growth, and earnings per diluted share (GAAP and non-GAAP). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words including "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "could," "confident", or other similar words, phrases, or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Corporation's actual future results and performance to differ materially from expected results. These risks include but are not limited to: the levels of office furniture needs and housing starts; overall demand for the Corporation's products; general economic and market conditions in the United States and internationally; industry and competitive conditions; the consolidation and concentration of the Corporation's customers; the Corporation's reliance on its network of independent dealers; changes in raw material, component, or commodity pricing; market acceptance and demand for the Corporation's new products; the Corporation's ability to successfully execute its business software system integration; the Corporation's ability to achieve desired results from closures and structural cost reduction initiatives; the Corporation's ability to achieve the anticipated benefits from integrating its acquired businesses and alliances; changing legal, regulatory, environmental, and healthcare conditions; the risks associated with international operations; the potential impact of product defects; the various restrictions on the Corporation's financing activities; an inability to protect the Corporation's intellectual property; the impact of recent tax legislation; and force majeure events outside the Corporation's control. A description of these risks and additional risks can be found in the Corporation's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements.

HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except share and per share data)



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

April 1,

2017 Net sales $505,069

$477,667 Cost of sales 328,150

303,944 Gross profit 176,919

173,723 Selling and administrative expenses 171,895

163,666 Restructuring charges 1,338

2,123 Operating income 3,686

7,934 Interest income 113

71 Interest expense 2,337

1,046 Income before income taxes 1,462

6,959 Income tax expense (benefit) (999)

2,178 Net income 2,461

4,781 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (49)

(56) Net income attributable to HNI Corporation $2,510

$4,837







Average number of common shares outstanding – basic 43,359,971

44,050,040 Net income attributable to HNI Corporation per common share – basic $0.06

$0.11 Average number of common shares outstanding – diluted 44,134,142

45,452,664 Net income attributable to HNI Corporation per common share – diluted $0.06

$0.11

HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)

(Unaudited)









March 31,

2018

December 30,

2017 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $28,813

$23,348 Short-term investments 1,831

2,015 Receivables 223,043

258,551 Inventories 158,688

155,683 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,706

49,283 Total Current Assets 460,081

488,880







Property, Plant, and Equipment:





Land and land improvements 28,437

28,593 Buildings 285,493

306,137 Machinery and equipment 550,565

556,571 Construction in progress 40,973

39,788

905,468

931,089 Less accumulated depreciation 530,528

540,768 Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 374,940

390,321







Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets 486,711

490,892







Deferred Income Taxes 193

193







Other Assets 23,214

21,264







Total Assets $1,345,139

$1,391,550







Liabilities and Equity





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $347,029

$450,128 Current maturities of long-term debt 78,964

36,648 Current maturities of other long-term obligations 1,862

2,927 Total Current Liabilities 427,855

489,703







Long-Term Debt 250,000

240,000







Other Long-Term Liabilities 77,112

70,409







Deferred Income Taxes 75,518

76,861







Equity:





HNI Corporation shareholders' equity 514,153

514,068 Non-controlling interest 501

509







Total Equity 514,654

514,577







Total Liabilities and Equity $1,345,139

$1,391,550

HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

April 1,

2017 Net cash flows from (to) operating activities ($30,753)

($32,009) Net cash flows from (to) investing activities 2,861

(31,118) Net cash flows from (to) financing activities 33,357

55,943 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 5,465

(7,184) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 23,348

36,312 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $28,813

$29,128

HNI Corporation and Subsidiaries Reportable Segment Data (In thousands)



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

April 1,

2017 Net Sales:





Office furniture $380,915

$359,981 Hearth products 124,154

117,686 Total $505,069

$477,667







Income Before Income Taxes:





Office furniture ($387)

$6,444 Hearth products 17,114

11,811 General corporate (15,265)

(11,296) Total $1,462

$6,959







Depreciation and Amortization Expense:





Office furniture $10,986

$12,885 Hearth products 1,962

3,488 General corporate 5,497

2,466 Total $18,445

$18,839







Capital Expenditures (including capitalized software):





Office furniture $11,577

$21,020 Hearth products 2,938

2,078 General corporate 1,816

9,678 Total $16,331

$32,776









As of

March 31,

2018

As of

December 30,

2017 Identifiable Assets:





Office furniture $787,106

$821,767 Hearth products 344,653

347,189 General corporate 213,380

222,594 Total $1,345,139

$1,391,550

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial information as defined by Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G. Pursuant to the requirements of this regulation, reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial information to HNI's financial statements as prepared in accordance with GAAP are included below and throughout this earnings release. This information gives investors additional insights into HNI's financial performance and operations. While HNI's management believes the non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating HNI's operations, this information should be considered supplemental and not in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures within this earnings release: organic sales, gross profit, operating income, operating profit, and net income per diluted share (i.e., EPS). These measures are adjusted from the comparable GAAP measures to exclude the after-tax impacts of the selected items as summarized in the table below. Generally, non-GAAP EPS is calculated using HNI's overall effective tax rate for the period, as this rate is reflective of the tax applicable to most non-GAAP adjustments. In first quarter 2018, the effective tax rate applied to non-GAAP items was adjusted to exclude a one-time tax impact of releasing a valuation allowance.

The sales adjustments to arrive at our non-GAAP organic sales information included in this earnings release excludes the impact of closing and divesting small office furniture companies. The transactions excluded for purposes of our other non-GAAP financial information included in this earnings release for both years presented include restructuring and transition costs. The restructuring and transition costs are costs incurred as part of the previously announced closures of the hearth manufacturing facilities in Paris, Kentucky and Colville, Washington and the office furniture manufacturing facility in Orleans, Indiana and structural realignments in China and between office furniture facilities in Muscatine, Iowa. Specific restructuring items incurred include severance and accelerated depreciation. Specific transition items incurred include production move costs.

This earnings release also contains a forward-looking estimate of non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for the next quarter and full fiscal year. We provide such non-GAAP measures to investors on a prospective basis for the same reasons we provide it to investors on a historical basis. We are unable to provide a reconciliation of our forward-looking estimate of non-GAAP earnings per diluted share to a forward-looking estimate of GAAP earnings per diluted share without unreasonable efforts because certain information needed to make a reasonable forward-looking estimate of GAAP earnings per diluted share is highly variable and difficult to predict and estimate, and is dependent on future events which are uncertain or outside of our control. These may include unanticipated charges related to asset impairments (fixed assets, intangibles, or goodwill), unanticipated acquisition related costs, and other unanticipated nonrecurring items not reflective of ongoing operations. We expect the variability of these charges to have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our GAAP earnings per diluted share.

HNI Corporation Reconciliation (Dollars in millions)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017

Office

Furniture Hearth Total

Office

Furniture Hearth Total Sales as reported (GAAP) $380.9 $124.2 $505.1

$360.0 $117.7 $477.7 % change from PY 5.8% 5.5% 5.7%























Less: Closure and Divestitures 4.1 — 4.1

16.5 — 16.5















Organic Sales (non-GAAP) $376.8 $124.2 $501.0

$343.5 $117.7 $461.2 % change from PY 9.7% 5.5% 8.6%









HNI Corporation Reconciliation (Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

Gross

Profit

Operating

Income

Tax

Net

Income

EPS As reported (GAAP) $176.9

$3.7

($1.0)

$2.5

$0.06 % of net sales 35.0%

0.7%





0.5%



Tax %







(66.1%)



























Restructuring charges —

1.3

0.4

1.0

0.02 Transition costs 1.3

1.3

0.3

0.9

0.02



















Results (non-GAAP) $178.2

$6.3

($0.3)

$4.4

$0.10 % of net sales 35.3%

1.2%





0.9%



Tax %







(6.6%)









HNI Corporation Reconciliation (Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

April 1, 2017

Gross

Profit

Operating

Income

Tax

Net

Income

EPS As reported (GAAP) $173.7

$7.9

$2.2

$4.8

$0.11 % of net sales 36.4%

1.7%





1.0%



Tax %







31.0%



























Restructuring charges 4.2

6.4

1.9

4.4

0.09 Transition costs 3.8

3.8

1.2

2.6

0.06



















Results (non-GAAP) $181.7

$18.1

$5.3

$11.8

$0.26 % of net sales 38.0%

3.8%





2.5%



Tax %







31.0%









Office Furniture Reconciliation (Dollars in millions)

Three Months Ended





March 31,

2018

April 1,

2017

Percent

Change Operating profit (loss) as reported (GAAP) ($0.4)

$6.4

(106.0%) % of net sales (0.1%)

1.8%















Restructuring charges 1.2

3.4



Transition costs 1.0

3.0















Operating profit (non-GAAP) $1.8

$12.8

(85.9%) % of net sales 0.4%

3.5%





Hearth Products Reconciliation (Dollars in millions)

Three Months Ended





March 31,

2018

April 1,

2017

Percent

Change Operating profit as reported (GAAP) $17.1

$11.8

44.9% % of net sales 13.8%

10.0%















Restructuring charges 0.1

3.0



Transition costs 0.3

0.8















Operating profit (non-GAAP) $17.5

$15.6

12.2% % of net sales 14.1%

13.3%





