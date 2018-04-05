Hoffa: Mexico Must Drop Legislation Clamping Down On Independent Unions

In a letter sent to Mexican Senate President Ernesto Cordero Arroyo, Hoffa said the bill is undermining the 2017 Constitutional reforms enacted in Mexico and violates the nation's commitment under the International Labor Organization and the North American Agreement on Labor Cooperation. It is also jeopardizing efforts to finalize a revamped North American Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

"I understand that the legislation which you are pushing through the Senate creates barriers to prevent workers from organizing democratic, independent unions and from bargaining fair wages and adequate living conditions," Hoffa wrote. "We believe that all workers in North America should enjoy a basic right that is now enshrined in your constitution – namely, the right to a secret vote to approve collective bargaining agreements."

Hoffa asked Cordero Arroyo to drop consideration of the bill, and instead called for Mexican lawmakers to "engage in dialogue with stakeholders and independent unions in a non-partisan legislative debate that will faithfully implement the Constitutional reforms."

The entire letter can be read here.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

