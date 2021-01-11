Hold Gifted Creators in Great Esteem with the 2021 Vega Digital Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vega Digital Awards is geared to have its awards program up and running for 2021. Its host, the International Awards Associate, Inc. (IAA), wishes to continue Vega's mission of honoring talented digital media creators all around the world.

The competition has been continuously supporting both budding and bloomed talents, and it will continue to do so in 2021. The competition aims to prop up talented individuals worldwide, in hopes that they will gain global recognition for the quality of their works.

2021 Vega Digital Awards: Calling For Entries!

"It encourages us to see talented people gain recognition," Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA remarked. "It is a great privilege for us to serve those who wish to make their marks in the digital frontier, and we are honored to be able to continue doing so in 2021."

As Vega continues to grow in popularity due to its diversity in categories, now totaling up to over 800 choices, entrants would need to go above and beyond to stand out in the crowd. With the theme set as "Heralding a Digital Dawn" for 2021, both competitions will begin accepting entries from January 7 until April 7, 2021. Results will be announced come Spring 2021.

Entrants may choose to compete as individuals or as teams, and they would need to pay a small fee for administrative purposes. Submissions will be assessed in their respective categories by Vega's panel of judges, which is composed of distinguished veterans and experts.

The 2021 Vega statuette takes the form of a stoic being, in an attempt to embody the spirit of creatives who won. The statuettes, titled after the stars across the sky, are Canopus (Platinum), Centauri (Gold), and Arcturus (Rose Gold), all serving as representations of significant achievements in the digital media universe.

"We are excited to have Vega back for its sixth year in 2021," Ong noted. "IAA will continue to serve as a platform for the talented to showcase their works, and I hope we get to retain this privilege for years to come."

The deadline for entries is set at April 7, 2021. If you'd like to enter, you can find instructions and more details on: https://vegaawards.com

