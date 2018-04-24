Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle's FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners

Guest Chef Night occurs every Thursday night when a different guest chef works with the FareStart students to prepare a three-course meal for over 200 guests served at the FareStart Restaurant. Community volunteers — Holland America Line's executives for this event — serve the diners, and 100 percent of the proceeds and donations from the evening go back to fund student services and training.

"Holland America Line and Ethan Stowell Restaurants are both very involved in giving back to the local community and have supported FareStart in the past, so Ethan's participation in Guest Chef Night presented the perfect opportunity to partner together and assist the important work of FareStart," said Ashford. "It was a fantastic experience to serve diners with Ethan's incredible menu that was prepared by FareStart students. The Holland America Line team was honored to be part of this special night and even more so to share in the graduation of two students from the FareStart program."

Guests who attended Stowell's Guest Chef Night were treated to a signature menu that started with Salami and Castelvetrano Olives followed by a Little Gem Salad with tarragon, hazelnuts, goat cheese and haricot vert; and an entrée of King Salmon with asparagus, spring onions and baby turnips or a vegetarian selection of Gnocchi with asparagus, mushrooms and spring onions. Dessert was a choice of a delicious espresso or vanilla ice cream and chocolate chip cookie sandwich.

Patrons pay $29.95 per person to attend Guest Chef Night and enjoy a meal prepared by some of the area's most acclaimed chefs. Since 1992 Guest Chef Night has raised more than $6 million to support job training, placement and support for adults who are turning their lives around.

About Ethan Stowell, Culinary Council Member

With an impressive roster of highly acclaimed restaurants, Stowell has helped to change the face of the Seattle food scene. He was named one of the "Best New Chefs in America" by Food & Wine in 2008 and chosen as one of the "Best New Chef All-Stars" in 2013.

As part of Holland America Line's Culinary Council, Stowell joins an elite team of world-renowned chefs, including Master Chef and Culinary Council Chairman Rudi Sodamin and international chefs Jonnie Boer, David Burke, Elizabeth Falkner, Andy Matsuda and Jacques Torres. No other cruise line has a team of seven global culinary experts partnering with it to enhance all aspects of the dining experience.

Stowell works collaboratively with the Holland America Line's culinary team to create a narrative that brings the flavors of Alaska and the Pacific Northwest on board its seven ships cruising in the region. Across all ships, guests are able to choose Stowell's regionally inspired dishes in the dining room, New York Pizza and select stations at Lido Market. To learn more visit ethanstowellrestaurants.com.

About FareStart

FareStart is a local nonprofit organization that's been helping people transform their lives through food for more than 25 years. FareStart teaches culinary skills and works with adults willing to do what it takes to turn their lives around after hardship. Through their restaurants; cafés; catering; and programs that provide meals to social services, shelters and schools in the Seattle area, participants in the programs get practical work experience while giving back to their community. By investing in people and building community, FareStart transforms homelessness, hunger and poverty into human potential. For more information visit farestart.org.

For more information about Holland America Line, visit hollandamerica.com.

Editor's note: Photos are available at https://www.cruiseimagelibrary.com/c/gdmos2cr.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the Online Communities quick link on the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line's fleet of 14 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 113-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations, Cuba cruises and exotic Australia/New Zealand and Asia voyages; four annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada/New England, Bermuda, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed ms Koningsdam in 2016 and has a second Pinnacle-class ship, ms Nieuw Statendam, to be delivered in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship, due for delivery in 2021, recently was announced.

The company is undergoing $300 million in brand enhancements to secure its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide, the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests can expand their knowledge through an exclusive partnership with O, The Oprah Magazine; during an America's Test Kitchen show; at Explorations Café presented by The New York Times; and by taking a Digital Workshop powered by Windows. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, Billboard Onboard and B.B. King's Blues Club. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for our guests.

