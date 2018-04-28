Hollywood Producer Christopher Broughton announces Emerging Filipina-Canadian actress Aida King has been cast in his next film, the suspense thriller "LIVE"

Production will begin in the Philippines

LOS ANGELES, CA, April 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Christopher Broughton, who is a producer at 20th Century Fox and the CEO of Moxie Motion Pictures Inc., has announced that Actress Aida King has been cast for the Movie, LIVE. The Hollywood suspense thriller will be filmed in the Philippines, Thailand and the US. Aida King will join what will be an A -List cast for the production ofthe film. Christopher Broughton, in casting Aida King, said, "There is a need for more diversity in the talent that is being groomed for film and television. Aida King's screen test was nothing short of a success and as an emerging acting talent and we look forward to developing her on screen, as she can transform into so many different looks and ethnicities." The tall sultry and strikingly beautiful, multi lingual, Toronto Canada Native of Philippine ancestry, for her part, has come from relative obscurity to be cast in what will most likely be her breakout role in Hollywood and relishes the opportunity to learn from some of the best in the industry. Her previous experience was in short movies, but since her screen test, she is now up for supporting roles in several feature films that are currently in development or pre production in Hollywood.