Interested participants may listen to the call by dialing 800-239-9838 (in the United States) or +1 323-794-2551 (for international callers) and referencing access code 9419425. Participants should dial in 5-10 minutes before the call begins. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends through Friday, May 25, 2018. The replay numbers are 888-203-1112 (U.S.) or +1 719-457-0820 (international), access code 9419425, Pin 7605.

Hologic will provide a live webcast of the call on the Company's website at www.investors.hologic.com.

The call will be archived there for 30 days.



About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.



Contact

Paula Izidoro

Senior Investor Relations Specialist

(858) 410-8904

paula.izidoro@hologic.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hologic-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-second-quarter-of-fiscal-2018-on-wednesday-may-2-2018-300623611.html

SOURCE Hologic, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hologic.com

