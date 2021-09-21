Holographic Display Market size to increase by over $ 2 Bn during 2021-2025 | Increased Use of Holographic Displays for Advertising to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Sep 21, 2021, 16:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holographic display market is poised to grow by USD 2.17 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Eon Reality Inc., Geola Digital uab, HoloTech Switzerland AG, Holoxica Ltd., Leia Inc., Lyncee Tec SA, Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA, RealView Imaging Ltd., vision optics GmbH, and zSpace Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
An increase in the use of holographic displays for advertising has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, limitations associated with holographic display technology might hamper market growth.
Holographic Display Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Holographic Display Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Touchable
- Semi-transparent
- Laser
- Application
- Commercial
- Government
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Holographic Display Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our holographic display market report covers the following areas:
- Holographic Display Market size
- Holographic Display Market trends
- Holographic Display Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increased need for security as one of the prime reasons driving the holographic display market growth during the next few years.
Holographic Display Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Holographic Display Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Holographic Display Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Holographic Display Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist holographic display market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the holographic display market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the holographic display market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of holographic display market vendors
