Holographic Display Market size to increase by over $ 2 Bn during 2021-2025 | Increased Use of Holographic Displays for Advertising to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Eon Reality Inc., Geola Digital uab, HoloTech Switzerland AG, Holoxica Ltd., Leia Inc., Lyncee Tec SA, Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA, RealView Imaging Ltd., vision optics GmbH, and zSpace Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

An increase in the use of holographic displays for advertising has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, limitations associated with holographic display technology might hamper market growth.

Holographic Display Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Holographic Display Market is segmented as below:

Technology

Touchable



Semi-transparent



Laser

Application

Commercial



Government

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the holographic display market. Download a free sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40446

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Heads-up Display Market - Global heads-up display market is segmented by end-user (aviation, automotive, locomotive, and construction equipment) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Head-mounted Display Market - Global head-mounted display market is segmented by end-user (defense and industrial), application (combat and aviation, training and simulation, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Holographic Display Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our holographic display market report covers the following areas:

Holographic Display Market size

Holographic Display Market trends

Holographic Display Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increased need for security as one of the prime reasons driving the holographic display market growth during the next few years.

Holographic Display Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Holographic Display Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Holographic Display Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Holographic Display Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist holographic display market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the holographic display market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the holographic display market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of holographic display market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Touchable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Semi-transparent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Laser - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Eon Reality Inc.

Geola Digital uab

HoloTech Switzerland AG

Holoxica Ltd.

Leia Inc.

Lyncee Tec SA

Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA

RealView Imaging Ltd.

vision optics GmbH

zSpace Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/holographic-display-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

