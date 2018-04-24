Home Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2018 Results And Increases Quarterly Dividend By 13%

Diluted earnings per share were a record $0.81 for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of $0.40, or 98%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, and an increase of $0.12, or 17%, compared to the first quarter of 2017.

"After four consecutive record net income years, I'm pleased to report a strong start to 2018," stated John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, "Our record net income quarter was driven by the St. Martin Bancshares acquisition and the positive impact of tax reform."

"We are tremendously thankful to the many employees who have done an outstanding job bringing Home Bank and St. Martin Bank together," added Mr. Bordelon. "We are, indeed, stronger together."

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors increased the quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock to $0.17 per share payable on May 18, 2018, to shareholders of record as of May 7, 2018.

Loans and Credit Quality

Loans totaled $1.6 billion at March 31, 2018, a decrease of $16.5 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2017. During the first quarter, growth in organic loans of 10% (on an annualized basis) was offset by declines in acquired loan balances. The Company acquired $439.9 million of loans from SMB at the acquisition date of December 6, 2017.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.





















March 31,

December 31,

Increase/(Decrease)

(dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

Amount

Percent

Real estate loans:

















One- to four-family first mortgage $ 466,193 $ 477,211 $ (11,018)

(2) % Home equity loans and lines

91,820

94,445

(2,625)

(3)

Commercial real estate

605,393

611,358

(5,965)

(1)

Construction and land

180,548

177,263

3,285

2

Multi-family residential

52,725

50,978

1,747

3

Total real estate loans

1,396,679

1,411,255

(14,576)

(1)

Other loans:

















Commercial and industrial

182,211

185,284

(3,073)

(2)

Consumer

62,380

61,256

1,124

2

Total other loans

244,591

246,540

(1,949)

(1)

Total loans $ 1,641,270 $ 1,657,795 $ (16,525)

(1) %





















Nonperforming assets ("NPAs"), excluding purchased credit impaired loans, totaled $27.9 million at March 31, 2018, an increase of $2.1 million, or 8%, compared to December 31, 2017. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 1.26% at March 31, 2018, compared to 1.16% at December 31, 2017. The increase in NPAs during the quarter was primarily related to two loan relationships totaling $2.2 million.

The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $1.5 million during the first quarter of 2018, compared to net loan recoveries of $184,000 for the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in net loan charge-offs resulted primarily from further deterioration in two loan relationships identified as problem credits in prior periods. The Company's provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2018 was $964,000, compared to $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.87% at March 31, 2018, compared to 0.89% at December 31, 2017. Excluding acquired loans, the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.40% at March 31, 2018, compared to 1.52% at December 31, 2017.

Direct Energy Exposure

The outstanding balance of direct loans to borrowers in the energy sector totaled $57.7 million, or 4% of total outstanding loans, at March 31, 2018, compared to $58.8 million at December 31, 2017. Unfunded loan commitments to customers in the energy sector totaled $9.9 million at March 31, 2018, compared to $9.3 million at December 31, 2017. At March 31, 2018, loans constituting 93% of the balance of our direct energy-related loans were performing in accordance with their original loan agreements. The Company holds no shared national credits.

The allowance for loan losses attributable to originated direct energy-related loans totaled 2.76% of the outstanding balance of energy-related loans at March 31, 2018, compared to 2.49% at December 31, 2017.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.8 billion at March 31, 2018, a decrease of $27.0 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2017. The Company acquired $533.5 million of deposits from SMB at the acquisition date.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's deposits as of the dates indicated.



















March 31,

December 31,

Increase / (Decrease)

(dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

Amount

Percent

Demand deposits $ 456,353 $ 461,999 $ (5,646)

(1) % Savings

215,428

217,639

(2,211)

(1)

Money market

299,338

306,509

(7,171)

(2)

NOW

506,521

490,924

15,597

3

Certificates of deposit

361,565

389,156

(27,591)

(7)

Total deposits $ 1,839,205 $ 1,866,227 $ (27,022)

(1) %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2018 totaled $22.5 million, an increase of $2.5 million, or 12%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The addition of SMB's earning assets for the full quarter accounted for the vast majority of the increase.

The Company's net interest margin was 4.49% for the first quarter of 2018, 32 basis points lower than the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease in the net interest margin was primarily due to $1.5 million less in accretion income recognized on the Britton & Koontz acquired loan portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2017 due to an acceleration in payoffs.

The following table sets forth the Company's average volume and rate of its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields on investment securities are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21% in 2018 and 35% for 2017.





For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2018



December 31, 2017

(dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate

Interest-earning assets:















Loans receivable















Originated loans $ 910,874 5.41 % $ 944,657 5.11 % Acquired loans

736,629 5.73



402,213 7.98

Total loans receivable

1,647,503 5.55



1,346,870 5.97

Investment securities (TE)

259,827 2.38



229,723 2.34

Other interest-earning assets

103,338 1.68



70,863 1.66

Total interest-earning assets $ 2,010,668 4.94 % $ 1,647,456 5.28 %

















Interest-bearing liabilities:















Deposits:















Savings, checking, and money market $ 1,010,980 0.41 % $ 819,720 0.41 % Certificates of deposit

375,959 0.96



319,882 0.97

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,386,939 0.56



1,139,602 0.56

FHLB advances

71,194 1.78



67,892 1.89

Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,458,133 0.62 % $ 1,207,494 0.64 %

















Net interest spread (TE)



4.32 %



4.64 % Net interest margin (TE)



4.49 %



4.81 %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2018 totaled $3.5 million, an increase of $802,000, or 30%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase resulted primarily from additional service fees and charges and bank card fees due mostly to the increase in customer accounts as a result of the SMB acquisition.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2018 totaled $15.6 million, an increase of $2.8 million, or 22%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase related primarily to the growth of the Company's employee base and higher occupancy and data processing costs due to the SMB acquisition. Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2018 and fourth quarter of 2017 includes $879,000 and $839,000, respectively, of merger expenses.

Income Tax Expense

During the first quarter of 2018, the Company incurred income tax expense of $2.0 million, a decrease of $3.5 million, or 64%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The Company's effective tax rate was 21% during the first quarter of 2018, and 63% for the fourth quarter of 2017. The lower effective tax rate recorded during the first quarter of 2018 was the result of the Tax Act. The Tax Act reduced the federal corporate statutory tax rate from 35% to 21%. The Company recorded a re-measurement charge on our DTA in the fourth quarter of 2017 totaling $2.7 million.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

























For the Three Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

2018



December 31,

2017



March 31,

2017

Reported noninterest expense $ 15,590

$ 12,755

$ 11,031

Less: Merger-related expenses

879



839



-

Non-GAAP noninterest expense $ 14,711

$ 11,916

$ 11,031





















Reported noninterest income $ 3,481

$ 2,679

$ 2,826

Less: Gain on sale of banking center

-



-



380

Non-GAAP noninterest income $ 3,481

$ 2,679

$ 2,446





















Reported net income $ 7,464

$ 3,242

$ 5,006

Less: Gain on sale of banking center

-



-



247

Add: DTA re-measurement charge

-



2,721



-

Add: Merger-related expenses, net tax

694



610



-

Non-GAAP net income $ 8,158

$ 6,573

$ 4,759





















Diluted EPS $ 0.81

$ 0.41

$ 0.69

Less: Gain on sale of banking center

-



-



0.03

Add: DTA re-measurement charge

-



0.35



-

Add: Merger-related expenses

0.07



0.08



-

Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.88

$ 0.84

$ 0.66





























































Reported net income $ 7,464

$ 3,242

$ 5,006

Add: CDI amortization, net tax

397



152



121

Non-GAAP tangible income $ 7,861

$ 3,394

$ 5,127





















Total Assets $ 2,206,854

$ 2,228,121

$ 1,583,497

Less: Intangible assets

67,499



68,034



12,577

Non-GAAP tangible assets $ 2,139,355

$ 2,160,087

$ 1,570,920





















Total shareholders' equity $ 283,089

$ 277,874

$ 184,720

Less: Intangible assets

67,499



68,031



12,577

Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity $ 215,590

$ 209,837

$ 172,143





















Originated loans $ 963,146

$ 941,922

$ 899,500

Acquired loans

678,124



715,873



327,428

Total loans $ 1,641,270

$ 1,657,795

$ 1,226,928





















Originated allowance for loan losses $ 13,488

$ 14,303

$ 12,417

Acquired allowance for loan losses

781



504



501

Total allowance for loan losses $ 14,269

$ 14,807

$ 12,918





















Return on average assets

1.37 %

0.73 %

1.28 % Less: Gain on sale of banking center

-



-



0.06

Add: DTA re-measurement charge

-



0.61



-

Add: Merger-related expenses, net tax

0.13



0.14



-

Adjusted return on average assets

1.50 %

1.48 %

1.22 %



















Return on average equity

10.74 %

5.91 %

10.95 % Less: Gain on sale of banking center

-



-



0.54

Add: DTA re-measurement charge

-



4.96



-

Add: Merger-related expenses, net tax

1.00



1.11



-

Adjusted return on average equity

11.74



11.98



10.41

Add: Average intangible assets

4.46



1.85



1.06

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

16.20 %

13.83 %

11.47 %



















Common equity ratio

12.83 %

12.47 %

11.67 % Less: Intangible assets

2.75



2.76



0.71

Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio

10.08 %

9.71 %

10.96 %



















Return on average equity

10.74 %

5.91 %

10.95 % Add: Intangible assets

4.15



1.07



1.10

Non-GAAP return on tangible common equity

14.89 %

6.98 %

12.05 %



















Efficiency ratio

59.99 %

56.18 %

58.69 % Less: Gain on sale of banking center

-



-



1.21

Less: Merger-related expenses

3.38



3.70



-

Adjusted efficiency ratio

56.61 %

52.48 %

59.90 %



















Book value per share $ 30.09

$ 29.57

$ 25.05

Less: Intangible assets

7.18



7.24



1.70

Non-GAAP tangible book value per share $ 22.91

$ 22.33

$ 23.35























This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes acquired loans, intangible assets, the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, (loss)/gain on closure or sale of banking centers and the impact of merger-related expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and core operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies.



This news release contains certain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."



Forward looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors many of which are beyond our control could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, the level of the allowance for losses on loans, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION



















March 31,

December 31,

%



March 31,

2018

2017

Change



2017 Assets















Cash and cash equivalents $ 124,141,699

$ 150,417,829

(18) %

$ 52,378,725 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 2,421,000

2,421,000

-



1,639,000 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 263,169,977

234,993,436

12



192,188,925 Investment securities held to maturity 12,949,728

13,033,590

(1)



13,283,010 Mortgage loans held for sale 1,310,991

5,873,132

(78)



5,292,439 Loans, net of unearned income 1,641,270,174

1,657,794,751

(1)



1,226,927,674 Allowance for loan losses (14,268,843)

(14,807,278)

(4)



(12,917,650) Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses 1,627,001,331

1,642,987,473

(1)



1,214,010,024 Office properties and equipment, net 45,203,029

45,604,752

(1)



39,233,248 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 29,064,532

28,903,913

1



20,268,269 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles 67,499,333

68,033,472







12,576,609 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 34,092,412

35,852,241

(5)



32,626,771 Total Assets $ 2,206,854,032

$ 2,228,120,838

(1)



$ 1,583,497,020



































Liabilities















Deposits $ 1,839,205,284

$ 1,866,227,328

(1) %

$ 1,272,146,338 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 70,887,946

71,825,595

(1)



118,183,717 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 13,671,575

12,197,189

12



8,447,269 Total Liabilities 1,923,764,805

1,950,250,112

(1)



1,398,777,324

















Shareholders' Equity















Common stock 94,093

93,955

- %

73,737 Additional paid-in capital 165,990,921

165,341,415

0



80,092,853 Common stock acquired by benefit plans (3,828,482)

(3,922,413)

(2)



(4,221,293) Retained earnings 123,571,082

117,312,630

5



108,694,266 Accumulated other comprehensive income (2,738,387)

(954,861)

(187)



80,133 Total Shareholders' Equity 283,089,227

277,870,726

2



184,719,696 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,206,854,032

$ 2,228,120,838

(1)



$ 1,583,497,020

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

























For The Three Months Ended







For the Three

March



March 31,

%



Months Ended

%



2018

2017

Change



December 31, 2017

Change

Interest Income





















Loans, including fees $ 22,803,629

$ 16,243,268

40 %

$ 20,420,278

12 % Investment securities 1,495,060

1,028,634

45



1,253,125

19

Other investments and deposits 426,939

91,365

367



296,680

44

Total interest income 24,725,628

17,363,267

42



21,970,083

13

























Interest Expense





















Deposits 1,902,196

992,441

92 %

1,622,758

17 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 316,881

401,623

(21)



321,359

(1)

Total interest expense 2,219,077

1,394,064

59



1,944,117

14

Net interest income 22,506,551

15,969,203

41



20,025,966

12

Provision for loan losses 964,257

306,832

214



1,199,688

(20)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 21,542,294

15,662,371

38



18,826,278

14

























Noninterest Income





















Service fees and charges 1,654,746

936,928

77 %

1,246,049

33 % Bank card fees 1,098,551

683,514

61



835,224

32

Gain on sale of loans, net 207,037

288,063

(28)



277,190

(25)

Income from bank-owned life insurance 160,619

118,716

35



132,725

21

Gain (loss) on the closure or sale of assets, net 145,206

355,540

(59)



(14,942)

1,072

Other income 214,788

443,045

(52)



203,050

6

Total noninterest income 3,480,947

2,825,806

23



2,679,296

30

























Noninterest Expense





















Compensation and benefits 8,941,473

6,775,449

32 %

7,432,339

20 % Occupancy 1,674,869

1,219,882

37



1,353,787

24

Marketing and advertising 259,555

226,596

15



205,895

26

Data processing and communication 1,679,046

1,075,207

56



1,252,871

34

Professional fees 286,054

231,371

24



770,800

(63)

Forms, printing and supplies 356,604

135,300

164



184,317

93

Franchise and shares tax 365,300

201,967

81



360,399

1

Regulatory fees 379,337

322,838

18



311,955

22

Foreclosed assets, net 102,998

(58,776)

275



(67,612)

252

Other expenses 1,544,725

900,880

72



950,289

63

Total noninterest expense 15,589,961

11,030,714

41



12,755,040

22

Income before income tax expense 9,433,280

7,457,463

27



8,750,534

8

Income tax expense 1,969,733

2,451,762

(20)



5,508,098

(64)

Net income $ 7,463,547

$ 5,005,701

49



$ 3,242,436

130

























Earnings per share - basic $ 0.83

$ 0.72

15 %

$ 0.43

93 % Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.81

$ 0.69

17



$ 0.41

98

























Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.15

$ 0.13

15 %

$ 0.14

7 %

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION



























For The Three Months Ended







For The Three









March 31,

%



Months Ended



%



2018

2017

Change



December 31, 2017



Change

(dollars in thousands except per share data)























EARNINGS DATA























Total interest income $ 24,726

$ 17,363

42 %

$ 21,970



13 % Total interest expense 2,219

1,394

59



1,944



14

Net interest income 22,507

15,969

41



20,026



12

Provision for loan losses 964

307

214



1,200



(20)

Total noninterest income 3,481

2,826

23



2,679



30

Total noninterest expense 15,590

11,031

41



12,755



22

Income tax expense 1,970

2,451

(20)



5,508



(64)

Net income $ 7,464

$ 5,006

49



$ 3,242



130



























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA























Total assets $ 2,204,909

$ 1,561,282

41 %

$ 1,767,451



25 % Total interest-earning assets 2,010,668

1,455,796

38



1,647,456



22

Total loans 1,647,503

1,230,407

34



1,346,870



22

Total interest-bearing deposits 1,386,939

961,780

44



1,139,602



22

Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,458,133

1,080,088

35



1,207,494



21

Total deposits 1,845,190

1,253,094

47



1,473,346



25

Total shareholders' equity 281,853

182,868

54



217,626



30



























SELECTED RATIOS (1)























Return on average assets 1.37 % 1.28 % 7 %

0.73 %

88 % Return on average equity 10.74

10.95

(2)



5.91



82

Common equity ratio 12.83

11.67

10



12.47



3

Efficiency ratio (2) 59.99

58.69

2



56.18



7

Average equity to average assets 12.78

11.71

9



12.31



4

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(3) 9.57

10.15

(6)



11.66



(18)

Total risk-based capital ratio(3) 13.84

14.54

(5)



13.48



3

Net interest margin (4) 4.49

4.42

2



4.81



(7)



























SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)























Tangible common equity ratio(5) 10.08 % 10.96 % (8) %

9.71 %

4 % Return on average tangible common equity(6) 14.89

12.05

24



6.98



113

Adjusted return on average assets (7) 1.50

1.22

23



1.48



1

Adjusted return on average equity (7) 11.74

10.41

13



11.98



(2)

Adjusted efficiency ratio (7) 56.61

59.90

(6)



52.48



8

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (7) 16.20

11.47

41



13.83



17



























PER SHARE DATA























Earnings per share - basic $ 0.83

$ 0.72

15



$ 0.43



93 % Earnings per share - diluted 0.81

0.69

17



0.41



98

Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (8) 0.88

0.66

33



0.84



5

Book value at period end 30.09

25.05

20



29.57



2

Tangible book value at period end 22.91

23.35

(2)



22.33



3

Shares outstanding at period end 9,409,261

7,373,641

28 %

9,395,488



-

Weighted average shares outstanding























Basic 9,011,535

6,936,301

30 %

7,547,051



19 % Diluted 9,269,178

7,207,263

29



7,832,187



18



___________________________________ (1) With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average monthly balances during the respective periods. (2) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (3) Estimated capital ratios are end of period ratios for the Bank only. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017. (5) Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information. (6) Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information. (7) Adjusted ratios eliminates merger-related expenses, impact of 2017 DTA re-measurement charge and the (loss) or gain on sale or closure of banking centers in the calculation. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information. (8) Adjusted diluted EPS eliminates merger-related expenses, impact of 2017 DTA re-measurement charge and the (loss) or gain on sale or closure of banking centers in the calculation. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION











































March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017

Acquired

Originated

Total

Acquired

Originated

Total

Acquired

Originated

Total (dollars in thousands)







































CREDIT QUALITY(1)







































Nonaccrual loans (2) $ 3,906

$ 23,407

$ 27,313



$ 2,654

$ 22,379

$ 25,033



$ 1,524

$ 13,072

$ 14,596

Accruing loans past due 90 days and over -

-

-



-

-

-



-

-

-

Total nonperforming loans 3,906

23,407

27,313



2,654

22,379

25,033



1,524

13,072

14,596

Foreclosed assets 436

107

543



584

144

728



890

722

1,612

Total nonperforming assets 4,342

23,514

27,856



3,238

22,523

25,761



2,414

13,794

16,208

Performing troubled debt restructurings 1,068

606

1,674



1,020

1,516

2,536



3,314

1,056

4,370

Total nonperforming assets and troubled debt restructurings $ 5,410

$ 24,120

$ 29,530



$ 4,258

$ 24,039

$ 28,297



$ 5,728

$ 14,850

$ 20,578











































Nonperforming assets to total assets







1.26 %









1.16 %









1.02 % Nonperforming loans to total assets







1.24











1.12











0.92

Nonperforming loans to total loans







1.66











1.51











1.19

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets







51.22











57.48











79.70

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans







52.24











59.15











88.50

Allowance for loan losses to total loans







0.87











0.89











1.05











































Year-to-date loan charge-offs







$ 1,526











$ 463











$ 18

Year-to-date loan recoveries







24











443











118

Year-to-date net loan charge-offs







$ 1,502











$ 20











$ (100)

Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs to average loans







0.37 %









- %









0.03 %

______________________________________ (1) Nonperforming loans consist of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. Purchased credit impaired loans accounted for in pools with an accretable yield are considered to be performing and are excluded from nonperforming loans. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans and repossessed assets. It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due. Repossessed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. (2) Nonaccrual loans include originated restructured loans placed on nonaccrual totaling $14.7 million, $7.5 million and $8.6 million at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively. Acquired restructured loans placed on nonaccrual totaled $964,000, $353,000 and $359,000 at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-bancorp-announces-first-quarter-2018-results-and-increases-quarterly-dividend-by-13-300634884.html

SOURCE Home Bancorp, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.home24bank.com

