Home Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2018 Results And Increases Quarterly Dividend By 13%

News provided by

Home Bancorp, Inc.

07:30 ET

LAFAYETTE, La., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") (www.home24bank.com), reported record net income of $7.5 million for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of $4.2 million, or 130%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 and an increase of $2.5 million, or 49%, compared to the first quarter of 2017.  The first quarter of 2018 includes merger expenses totaling $694,000, net of taxes, related to the acquisition of St. Martin Bancshares, Inc. ("SMB"), compared to $610,000, net of taxes, for the fourth quarter of 2017.  The fourth quarter of 2017 also includes a deferred tax asset ("DTA") re-measurement charge of $2.7 million related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the "Tax Act"). 

Diluted earnings per share were a record $0.81 for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of $0.40, or 98%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, and an increase of $0.12, or 17%, compared to the first quarter of 2017.

"After four consecutive record net income years, I'm pleased to report a strong start to 2018," stated John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, "Our record net income quarter was driven by the St. Martin Bancshares acquisition and the positive impact of tax reform."

"We are tremendously thankful to the many employees who have done an outstanding job bringing Home Bank and St. Martin Bank together," added Mr. Bordelon. "We are, indeed, stronger together."

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors increased the quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock to $0.17 per share payable on May 18, 2018, to shareholders of record as of May 7, 2018.

Loans and Credit Quality

Loans totaled $1.6 billion at March 31, 2018, a decrease of $16.5 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2017.  During the first quarter, growth in organic loans of 10% (on an annualized basis) was offset by declines in acquired loan balances.  The Company acquired $439.9 million of loans from SMB at the acquisition date of December 6, 2017.        

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated. 











March 31,

December 31,

Increase/(Decrease)

(dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

Amount

Percent

Real estate loans:








     One- to four-family first mortgage

$

466,193

$

477,211

$

(11,018)

(2)

%

     Home equity loans and lines

91,820

94,445

(2,625)

(3)

     Commercial real estate

605,393

611,358

(5,965)

(1)

     Construction and land

180,548

177,263

3,285

2

     Multi-family residential

52,725

50,978

1,747

3

        Total real estate loans

1,396,679

1,411,255

(14,576)

(1)

Other loans:










     Commercial and industrial

182,211

185,284

(3,073)

(2)

     Consumer


62,380

61,256

1,124

2

        Total other loans

244,591

246,540

(1,949)

(1)

        Total loans

$

1,641,270

$

1,657,795

$

(16,525)

(1)

%










Nonperforming assets ("NPAs"), excluding purchased credit impaired loans, totaled $27.9 million at March 31, 2018, an increase of $2.1 million, or 8%, compared to December 31, 2017.  The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 1.26% at March 31, 2018, compared to 1.16% at December 31, 2017.  The increase in NPAs during the quarter was primarily related to two loan relationships totaling $2.2 million.

The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $1.5 million during the first quarter of 2018, compared to net loan recoveries of $184,000 for the fourth quarter of 2017.  The increase in net loan charge-offs resulted primarily from further deterioration in two loan relationships identified as problem credits in prior periods.  The Company's provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2018 was $964,000, compared to $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. 

The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.87% at March 31, 2018, compared to 0.89% at December 31, 2017.  Excluding acquired loans, the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.40% at March 31, 2018, compared to 1.52% at December 31, 2017.   

Direct Energy Exposure

The outstanding balance of direct loans to borrowers in the energy sector totaled $57.7 million, or 4% of total outstanding loans, at March 31, 2018, compared to $58.8 million at December 31, 2017.  Unfunded loan commitments to customers in the energy sector totaled $9.9 million at March 31, 2018, compared to $9.3 million at December 31, 2017.    At March 31, 2018, loans constituting 93% of the balance of our direct energy-related loans were performing in accordance with their original loan agreements. The Company holds no shared national credits.

The allowance for loan losses attributable to originated direct energy-related loans totaled 2.76% of the outstanding balance of energy-related loans at March 31, 2018, compared to 2.49% at December 31, 2017.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.8 billion at March 31, 2018, a decrease of $27.0 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2017.  The Company acquired $533.5 million of deposits from SMB at the acquisition date.     

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's deposits as of the dates indicated.







March 31,

December 31,

Increase / (Decrease)

(dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

Amount

Percent

Demand deposits

$

456,353

$

461,999

$

(5,646)

(1)

%

Savings


215,428

217,639

(2,211)

(1)

Money market


299,338

306,509

(7,171)

(2)

NOW


506,521

490,924

15,597

3

Certificates of deposit


361,565

389,156

(27,591)

(7)

        Total deposits

$

1,839,205

$

1,866,227

$

(27,022)

(1)

%

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2018 totaled $22.5 million, an increase of $2.5 million, or 12%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The addition of SMB's earning assets for the full quarter accounted for the vast majority of the increase.    

The Company's net interest margin was 4.49% for the first quarter of 2018, 32 basis points lower than the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease in the net interest margin was primarily due to $1.5 million less in accretion income recognized on the Britton & Koontz acquired loan portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2017 due to an acceleration in payoffs. 

The following table sets forth the Company's average volume and rate of its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.  Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields on investment securities are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21% in 2018 and 35% for 2017.

For the Three Months Ended


March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Average
Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Average
Yield/Rate

Interest-earning assets:







Loans receivable







   Originated loans

$

910,874

5.41

%

$

944,657

5.11

%

   Acquired loans

736,629

5.73

402,213

7.98

        Total loans receivable

1,647,503

5.55

1,346,870

5.97

Investment securities (TE)

259,827

2.38

229,723

2.34

Other interest-earning assets

103,338

1.68

70,863

1.66

Total interest-earning assets

$

2,010,668

4.94

%

$

1,647,456

5.28

%









Interest-bearing liabilities:







Deposits:







Savings, checking, and money market

$

1,010,980

0.41

%

$

819,720

0.41

%

Certificates of deposit

375,959

0.96

319,882

0.97

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,386,939

0.56

1,139,602

0.56

FHLB advances


71,194

1.78

67,892

1.89

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,458,133

0.62

%

$

1,207,494

0.64

%









Net interest spread (TE)

4.32

%

4.64

%

Net interest margin (TE)

4.49

%

4.81

%

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2018 totaled $3.5 million, an increase of $802,000, or 30%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.  The increase resulted primarily from additional service fees and charges and bank card fees due mostly to the increase in customer accounts as a result of the SMB acquisition.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2018 totaled $15.6 million, an increase of $2.8 million, or 22%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase related primarily to the growth of the Company's employee base and higher occupancy and data processing costs due to the SMB acquisition.  Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2018 and fourth quarter of 2017 includes $879,000 and $839,000, respectively, of merger expenses. 

Income Tax Expense

During the first quarter of 2018, the Company incurred income tax expense of $2.0 million, a decrease of $3.5 million, or 64%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.  The Company's effective tax rate was 21% during the first quarter of 2018, and 63% for the fourth quarter of 2017.   The lower effective tax rate recorded during the first quarter of 2018 was the result of the Tax Act.  The Tax Act reduced the federal corporate statutory tax rate from 35% to 21%.  The Company recorded a re-measurement charge on our DTA in the fourth quarter of 2017 totaling $2.7 million.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation 













For the Three Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except  per share data)

March 31,
2018

December 31,
2017

March 31,
2017

Reported noninterest expense

$

15,590

$

12,755

$

11,031

Less: Merger-related expenses

879

839

-

Non-GAAP noninterest expense

$

14,711

$

11,916

$

11,031










Reported noninterest income

$

3,481

$

2,679

$

2,826

Less: Gain on sale of banking center

-

-

380

Non-GAAP noninterest income

$

3,481

$

2,679

$

2,446










Reported net income

$

7,464

$

3,242

$

5,006

Less: Gain on sale of banking center

-

-

247

Add: DTA re-measurement charge

-

2,721

-

Add: Merger-related expenses, net tax

694

610

-

Non-GAAP net income

$

8,158

$

6,573

$

4,759










Diluted EPS

$

0.81

$

0.41

$

0.69

Less: Gain on sale of banking center

-

-

0.03

Add: DTA re-measurement charge

-

0.35

-

Add: Merger-related expenses

0.07

0.08

-

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

$

0.88

$

0.84

$

0.66






























Reported net income

$

7,464

$

3,242

$

5,006

Add: CDI amortization, net tax

397

152

121

Non-GAAP tangible income

$

7,861

$

3,394

$

5,127










Total Assets

$

2,206,854

$

2,228,121

$

1,583,497

Less: Intangible assets

67,499

68,034

12,577

Non-GAAP tangible assets

$

2,139,355

$

2,160,087

$

1,570,920










Total shareholders' equity

$

283,089

$

277,874

$

184,720

Less: Intangible assets

67,499

68,031

12,577

Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity

$

215,590

$

209,837

$

172,143










Originated loans

$

963,146

$

941,922

$

899,500

Acquired loans

678,124

715,873

327,428

Total loans

$

1,641,270

$

1,657,795

$

1,226,928










Originated allowance for loan losses

$

13,488

$

14,303

$

12,417

Acquired allowance for loan losses

781

504

501

Total allowance for loan losses

$

14,269

$

14,807

$

12,918










Return on average assets

1.37

%

0.73

%

1.28

%

Less: Gain on sale of banking center

-

-

0.06

Add: DTA re-measurement charge

-

0.61

-

Add: Merger-related expenses, net tax

0.13

0.14

-

Adjusted return on average assets

1.50

%

1.48

%

1.22

%










Return on average equity

10.74

%

5.91

%

10.95

%

Less: Gain on sale of banking center

-

-

0.54

Add: DTA re-measurement charge

-

4.96

-

Add: Merger-related expenses, net tax

1.00

1.11

-

Adjusted return on average equity

11.74

11.98

10.41

Add: Average intangible assets

4.46

1.85

1.06

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

16.20

%

13.83

%

11.47

%










Common equity ratio

12.83

%

12.47

%

11.67

%

Less: Intangible assets

2.75

2.76

0.71

Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio

10.08

%

9.71

%

10.96

%










Return on average equity

10.74

%

5.91

%

10.95

%

Add: Intangible assets

4.15

1.07

1.10

Non-GAAP return on tangible common equity

14.89

%

6.98

%

12.05

%










Efficiency ratio

59.99

%

56.18

%

58.69

%

Less: Gain on sale of banking center

-

-

1.21

Less: Merger-related expenses

3.38

3.70

-

Adjusted efficiency ratio

56.61

%

52.48

%

59.90

%










Book value per share

$

30.09

$

29.57

$

25.05

Less: Intangible assets

7.18

7.24

1.70

Non-GAAP tangible book value per share

$

22.91

$

22.33

$

23.35










This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes acquired loans, intangible assets, the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, (loss)/gain on closure or sale of banking centers and the impact of merger-related expenses.  Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and core operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. 

This news release contains certain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts.  They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties.  A number of factors   many of which are beyond our control   could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward looking statements.  Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, the level of the allowance for losses on loans, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.  We do not undertake to update forward looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION










March 31,

December 31,

%

March 31,

2018

2017

Change

2017

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$    124,141,699

$    150,417,829

(18)

%

$     52,378,725

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

2,421,000

2,421,000

-

1,639,000

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

263,169,977

234,993,436

12

192,188,925

Investment securities held to maturity

12,949,728

13,033,590

(1)

13,283,010

Mortgage loans held for sale

1,310,991

5,873,132

(78)

5,292,439

Loans, net of unearned income

1,641,270,174

1,657,794,751

(1)

1,226,927,674

Allowance for loan losses

(14,268,843)

(14,807,278)

(4)

(12,917,650)

     Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses

1,627,001,331

1,642,987,473

(1)

1,214,010,024

Office properties and equipment, net

45,203,029

45,604,752

(1)

39,233,248

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

29,064,532

28,903,913

1

20,268,269

Goodwill and core deposit intangibles

67,499,333

68,033,472



12,576,609

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

34,092,412

35,852,241

(5)

32,626,771

Total Assets

$ 2,206,854,032

$ 2,228,120,838

(1)

$ 1,583,497,020


















Liabilities







Deposits

$ 1,839,205,284

$ 1,866,227,328

(1)

%

$ 1,272,146,338

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

70,887,946

71,825,595

(1)

118,183,717

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

13,671,575

12,197,189

12

8,447,269

Total Liabilities

1,923,764,805

1,950,250,112

(1)

1,398,777,324









Shareholders' Equity







Common stock

94,093

93,955

-

%

73,737

Additional paid-in capital

165,990,921

165,341,415

0

80,092,853

Common stock acquired by benefit plans

(3,828,482)

(3,922,413)

(2)

(4,221,293)

Retained earnings 

123,571,082

117,312,630

5

108,694,266

Accumulated other comprehensive income 

(2,738,387)

(954,861)

(187)

80,133

Total Shareholders' Equity

283,089,227

277,870,726

2

184,719,696

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,206,854,032

$ 2,228,120,838

(1)

$ 1,583,497,020

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME













For The Three Months Ended 



 For the Three 

 March 

March 31,

%

 Months Ended 

%

2018

2017

Change

 December 31, 2017 

Change

Interest Income










Loans, including fees

$ 22,803,629

$ 16,243,268

40

%

$           20,420,278

12

%

Investment securities

1,495,060

1,028,634

45

1,253,125

19

Other investments and deposits

426,939

91,365

367

296,680

44

Total interest income

24,725,628

17,363,267

42

21,970,083

13












Interest Expense










Deposits

1,902,196

992,441

92

%

1,622,758

17

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

316,881

401,623

(21)

321,359

(1)

Total interest expense

2,219,077

1,394,064

59

1,944,117

14

Net interest income

22,506,551

15,969,203

41

20,025,966

12

Provision for loan losses

964,257

306,832

214

1,199,688

(20)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

21,542,294

15,662,371

38

18,826,278

14












Noninterest Income










Service fees and charges

1,654,746

936,928

77

%

1,246,049

33

%

Bank card fees

1,098,551

683,514

61

835,224

32

Gain on sale of loans, net

207,037

288,063

(28)

277,190

(25)

Income from bank-owned life insurance

160,619

118,716

35

132,725

21

Gain (loss) on the closure or sale of assets, net

145,206

355,540

(59)

(14,942)

1,072

Other income

214,788

443,045

(52)

203,050

6

Total noninterest income

3,480,947

2,825,806

23

2,679,296

30












Noninterest Expense










Compensation and benefits

8,941,473

6,775,449

32

%

7,432,339

20

%

Occupancy

1,674,869

1,219,882

37

1,353,787

24

Marketing and advertising

259,555

226,596

15

205,895

26

Data processing and communication

1,679,046

1,075,207

56

1,252,871

34

Professional fees

286,054

231,371

24

770,800

(63)

Forms, printing and supplies

356,604

135,300

164

184,317

93

Franchise and shares tax

365,300

201,967

81

360,399

1

Regulatory fees

379,337

322,838

18

311,955

22

Foreclosed assets, net

102,998

(58,776)

275

(67,612)

252

Other expenses

1,544,725

900,880

72

950,289

63

Total noninterest expense

15,589,961

11,030,714

41

12,755,040

22

Income before income tax expense

9,433,280

7,457,463

27

8,750,534

8

Income tax expense

1,969,733

2,451,762

(20)

5,508,098

(64)

Net income

$  7,463,547

$  5,005,701

49

$             3,242,436

130












Earnings per share - basic

$          0.83

$          0.72

15

%

$                    0.43

93

%

Earnings per share - diluted

$          0.81

$          0.69

17

$                    0.41

98












Cash dividends declared per common share

$          0.15

$          0.13

15

%

$                    0.14

7

%

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION














 For The Three Months Ended 



 For The Three  




 March 31, 

%

 Months Ended 

%

2018

2017

 Change 

 December 31, 2017 

 Change 

(dollars in thousands except per share data)











EARNINGS DATA











Total interest income

$       24,726

$       17,363

42

%

$                    21,970

13

%

Total interest expense

2,219

1,394

59

1,944

14

Net interest income

22,507

15,969

41

20,026

12

Provision for loan losses

964

307

214

1,200

(20)

Total noninterest income

3,481

2,826

23

2,679

30

Total noninterest expense

15,590

11,031

41

12,755

22

Income tax expense

1,970

2,451

(20)

5,508

(64)

Net income

$        7,464

$        5,006

49

$                      3,242

130













AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA











Total assets

$  2,204,909

$  1,561,282

41

%

$                1,767,451

25

%

Total interest-earning assets

2,010,668

1,455,796

38

1,647,456

22

Total loans

1,647,503

1,230,407

34

1,346,870

22

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,386,939

961,780

44

1,139,602

22

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,458,133

1,080,088

35

1,207,494

21

Total deposits

1,845,190

1,253,094

47

1,473,346

25

Total shareholders' equity

281,853

182,868

54

217,626

30













SELECTED RATIOS (1)











Return on average assets

1.37

%

1.28

%

7

%

0.73

%

88

%

Return on average equity

10.74

10.95

(2)

5.91

82

Common equity ratio

12.83

11.67

10

12.47

3

Efficiency ratio (2)

59.99

58.69

2

56.18

7

Average equity to average assets

12.78

11.71

9

12.31

4

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(3) 

9.57

10.15

(6)

11.66

(18)

Total risk-based capital ratio(3) 

13.84

14.54

(5)

13.48

3

Net interest margin (4)

4.49

4.42

2

4.81

(7)













SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)











Tangible common equity ratio(5)

10.08

%

10.96

%

(8)

%

9.71

%

4

%

Return on average tangible common equity(6) 

14.89

12.05

24

6.98

113

Adjusted return on average assets (7)

1.50

1.22

23

1.48

1

Adjusted return on average equity (7)

11.74

10.41

13

11.98

(2)

Adjusted efficiency ratio (7)

56.61

59.90

(6)

52.48

8

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (7)

16.20

11.47

41

13.83

17













PER SHARE DATA











Earnings per share - basic

$          0.83

$          0.72

15

$                       0.43

93

%

Earnings per share - diluted

0.81

0.69

17

0.41

98

Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (8)

0.88

0.66

33

0.84

5

Book value at period end

30.09

25.05

20

29.57

2

Tangible book value at period end

22.91

23.35

(2)

22.33

3

Shares outstanding at period end

9,409,261

7,373,641

28

%

9,395,488

-

Weighted average shares outstanding











   Basic

9,011,535

6,936,301

30

%

7,547,051

19

%

   Diluted

9,269,178

7,207,263

29

7,832,187

18

___________________________________

(1)

With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average monthly balances during the respective periods.

(2)

The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues.  Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(3)

Estimated capital ratios are end of period ratios for the Bank only.

(4)

Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.  Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017.

(5)

Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

(6)

Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

(7)

Adjusted ratios eliminates merger-related expenses, impact of 2017 DTA re-measurement charge and the (loss) or gain on sale or closure of banking centers in the calculation. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

(8)

Adjusted diluted EPS eliminates merger-related expenses, impact of 2017 DTA re-measurement charge and the (loss) or gain on sale or closure of banking centers in the calculation. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION






















March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017

Acquired

Originated

Total

Acquired

Originated

Total

Acquired

Originated

Total

(dollars in thousands)



















CREDIT QUALITY(1) 



















Nonaccrual loans (2) 

$ 3,906

$   23,407

$ 27,313

$ 2,654

$ 22,379

$ 25,033

$ 1,524

$ 13,072

$ 14,596

Accruing loans past due 90 days and over

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total nonperforming loans

3,906

23,407

27,313

2,654

22,379

25,033

1,524

13,072

14,596

Foreclosed assets

436

107

543

584

144

728

890

722

1,612

Total nonperforming assets

4,342

23,514

27,856

3,238

22,523

25,761

2,414

13,794

16,208

Performing troubled debt restructurings

1,068

606

1,674

1,020

1,516

2,536

3,314

1,056

4,370

Total nonperforming assets and troubled debt restructurings

$ 5,410

$   24,120

$ 29,530

$ 4,258

$ 24,039

$ 28,297

$ 5,728

$ 14,850

$ 20,578





















Nonperforming assets to total assets



1.26

%




1.16

%




1.02

%

Nonperforming loans to total assets 



1.24





1.12





0.92

Nonperforming loans to total loans 



1.66





1.51





1.19

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets



51.22





57.48





79.70

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans



52.24





59.15





88.50

Allowance for loan losses to total loans



0.87





0.89





1.05





















Year-to-date loan charge-offs



$  1,526





$     463





$       18

Year-to-date loan recoveries



24





443





118

Year-to-date net loan charge-offs 



$  1,502





$       20





$   (100)

Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs to average loans



0.37

%




-

%




0.03

%

______________________________________

(1)

Nonperforming loans consist of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. Purchased credit impaired loans accounted for in pools with an accretable yield are considered to be performing and are excluded from nonperforming loans. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans and repossessed assets.  It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due. Repossessed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure.

(2)

Nonaccrual loans include originated restructured loans placed on nonaccrual totaling $14.7 million, $7.5 million and $8.6 million at  March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively. Acquired restructured loans placed on nonaccrual totaled $964,000, $353,000 and $359,000 at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-bancorp-announces-first-quarter-2018-results-and-increases-quarterly-dividend-by-13-300634884.html

SOURCE Home Bancorp, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.home24bank.com

Also from this source

07:30 ET Home Bancorp Statement On The Passing Of Director Kathy J. Bobbs

Mar 09, 2018, 16:30 ET Home Bancorp Announces Additional Deferred Tax Asset...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Home Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2018 Results And Increases Quarterly Dividend By 13%

News provided by

Home Bancorp, Inc.

07:30 ET