Home Buying 101: Rentsucks.com Is An Industry Disrupter

To start the process, potential home buyers apply online through the website and they will be matched with a loan officer and a local area REALTOR®. Rentsucks.com is a free service for buyers and with a goal to not only guide the buyer through the home buying process but to also help them save money when doing so. This is achieved by helping the buyer with closing costs through a credit from the lender and a closing contribution from the REALTOR®.

"We want to help people build their wealth and give them ownership in something," Rodriguez said. "There's nothing wrong with leasing, but if you have any dreams of owning a home of your own, we can and will do everything within our power, resources and network to help make your dreams a reality."

About Rentsucks.com

Rentsucks.com is an online resource for first-time homebuyers with the goal to save the buyer money and make the home-buying experience as easy and efficient as possible. With a system dedicated to matching home buyers with experienced REALTORS® and Lenders, Rentsucks.com aims to guide potential buyers through the process from start to finish. For more information, visit www.Rentsucks.com.

SOURCE Rentsucks.com

Related Links

http://www.rentsucks.com

