Home Care Assistance Cincinnati Helps Promote Brain Health in Clients

"At Home Care Assistance Cincinnati, we utilize the Cognitive Therapeutics Method to extend our client's health span, longevity and overall quality of life," said Kim Garry, Executive Director at Home Care Assistance Cincinnati. "Through the Cognitive Therapeutics Method, we have found that our clients with Dementia symptoms, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, in particular, experience more enriched and purposeful lives."

Home Care Assistance caregivers are trained to incorporate healthy lifestyle choices advocated through the Cognitive Therapeutics Method. In observance of World Health Day, caregivers are focused on engaging clients in cognitive activities to boost brain health. The Cognitive Therapeutics Method complements the company's Balanced Care Method™, a multi-pronged approach to healthy aging, specifically focused on the mind, body and spirit.

Clients of Home Care Assistance Cincinnati receive professional and customized care plans and ongoing Care Management including Music & Memory ® at no additional charge. To find out more about Home Care Assistance Cincinnati, please visit HomeCareAssistanceCincinnati.com or call 513-891-2273 at any time. Home Care Assistance Cincinnati is located at 7712 Montgomery Rd. Cincinnati, Ohio 45236.

Home Care Assistance Cincinnati is the leading provider of home care for seniors in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Our mission is to change the way the world ages. We provide older adults with quality care that enables them to live happier, healthier lives at home. Our services are distinguished by the caliber of our caregivers, the responsiveness of our staff and our expertise in daily care. We embrace a positive, balanced approach to aging centered on the evolving needs of older adults.

