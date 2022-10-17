Home Healthcare Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 3.10 bn, Portable Ventilators to be Largest Revenue-Generating Product Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The home healthcare equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 3.10 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rise in the geriatric population is driving the home healthcare equipment market growth. However, factors such as the lack of adequate healthcare services in developing countries may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Home Healthcare Equipment Market 2022-2026

Home Healthcare Equipment Market 2022-2026: Scope

The home healthcare equipment market report covers the following areas:

Home Healthcare Equipment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the home healthcare equipment market, including 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, ARKRAY Inc., B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., General Electric Co., Home Medical Products Inc., Invacare Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, OMRON Corp., ResMed Inc., Rotech Healthcare Inc., Smiths Group Plc, Stryker Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Home Healthcare Equipment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Portable Ventilators: The portable ventilators segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The popularity of portable critical care ventilators is increasing, as they provide secure and proper ventilation. Vendors are introducing advanced portable critical care ventilators that can be used while shifting patients from one hospital unit to another. Therefore, the development of advanced portable ventilators for different clinical and environmental situations is driving the home healthcare equipment market growth.



Blood Pressure Monitor



Blood Glucose Monitor



Others

Geography

North America : North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rise in the aging population. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Rest of World (ROW). The US and Canada are the key countries for the home healthcare equipment market in North America .

Asia



Europe



Rest Of World (ROW)

Home Healthcare Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist home healthcare equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the home healthcare equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the home healthcare equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of home healthcare equipment market vendors

Home Healthcare Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.3 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, France, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, ARKRAY Inc., B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., General Electric Co., Home Medical Products Inc., Invacare Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, OMRON Corp., ResMed Inc., Rotech Healthcare Inc., Smiths Group Plc, Stryker Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Portable ventilators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Portable ventilators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Portable ventilators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Portable ventilators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Portable ventilators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Blood pressure monitor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Blood pressure monitor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Blood pressure monitor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Blood pressure monitor - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Blood pressure monitor - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Blood glucose meter - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Blood glucose meter - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Blood glucose meter - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Blood glucose meter - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Blood glucose meter - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 93: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 94: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 95: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 96: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 97: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 B . Braun SE

. Braun SE Exhibit 98: B. Braun SE - Overview



Exhibit 99: B. Braun SE - Business segments



Exhibit 100: B. Braun SE - Key news



Exhibit 101: B. Braun SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: B. Braun SE - Segment focus

10.5 Baxter International Inc.

Exhibit 103: Baxter International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Baxter International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 108: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 109: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 110: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 111: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 112: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 113: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Cardinal Health Inc.

Exhibit 118: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 123: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 124: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 126: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.10 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 128: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 129: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 131: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.11 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 133: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 134: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 136: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 138: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 143: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 144: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 145: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 146: Research methodology



Exhibit 147: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 148: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 149: List of abbreviations

