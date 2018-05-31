Home Program Now Available to Over 70% of U.S. Home Sellers and Home Buyers

NEW YORK, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Home sellers and home buyers nationwide can now take advantage of the Home Program's network of outstanding real estate brokers and receive a cash bonus up to $10,000 when their home sale and/or purchase closes.

After registering at www.HomeProgram.com, Home Program's knowledgeable client services representatives match home sellers and home buyers with outstanding local real estate brokers in their neighborhood, for free, with no catch. When a home seller or home buyer decides to work with a Home Program introduced broker for the sale and/or purchase of their home, home sellers and home buyers receive a cash bonus of up to $10,000, the amount determined by the home closing price. It's like selling a home for more money or paying less to buy a home.

Cooperating Brokers in the network come from all the major brands, including Berkshire Hathaway, Better Homes and Gardens, Coldwell Banker, Century 21, ERA, ReMax, Keller Williams, Long & Foster, Sotheby's, and many local and regional leaders, over 1,000 of the biggest and best firms nationwide, with more than 5,000 participating offices with over 250,000 agents.

"Our Cooperating Brokers, since we began in 2006, helped clients sell and purchase more than 10 million homes. We've paid millions of dollars to participating homeowners. It's very exciting to now take this program to the next level," says Tom Brown, President, Realty Holdings USA. "Whether you are buying, selling, or both, get with the program, and we will match you with an outstanding real estate broker. It takes less than a minute to sign up and connect with a Home Program client services representative who will recommend a local broker based on their history, experience, and reputation."

"This is a great program! We loved receiving the extra money. The entire process was so easy, everyone was so friendly and helpful, and we are so glad we decided to sign up for your awesome program. This was an easy decision," said Cary B., White Plains, NY. Home sellers and/or home buyers can go to www.HomeProgram.com to sign up and get matched with an outstanding local real estate broker.

About the Home Program

Since 2006, Realty Holdings USA Cooperating Brokers have helped clients sell and purchase more than 10 million homes. Realty Holdings USA has paid millions of dollars in cash bonuses to our home sellers and home buyers who rely on our industry knowledge and experience for our introduction to an outstanding local broker. As a multi-state licensed real estate broker ourselves, we've researched, pre-qualified, and contracted an exclusive network of contracted cooperating real estate brokers across the USA. Our network includes over 5,000 offices in which are more than 250,000 real estate agents. We know who has a solid reputation and the local knowledge to help our home sellers and home buyers accomplish their mission. For further information, please email Press@HomeProgram.com.

