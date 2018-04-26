HomeAid Announces National Partnership with Woodside Homes

Woodside, which has been involved with HomeAid and its chapters, will now be a Silver Level National Partner to support HomeAid's Shelter Development Program. The objective is to build housing and other facilities for homelessness service providers and undertake community outreach activities to provide facility renovation or operational assistance for the programs of these service providers. Jay Moss, Woodside's CMO, will join HomeAid America's board of directors.

"I am honored to be a part of this organization and look forward to the meaningful contributions we can make in communities throughout America. Woodside Homes is a service-minded company, and we hope to use the resources we have available to extend a hand to those who need shelter," said Jay Moss.

"We are extremely excited to have Woodside join HomeAid as a national partner as we do our best to fight homelessness in this country," said HomeAid CEO Peter Simons. "As they are based in Salt Lake City, where we are attempting to create a new HomeAid chapter, they will be a key partner in that effort. Having Jay join our Board is an added bonus as his experience and industry knowledge will be a great benefit to us."

About HomeAid

HomeAid, founded in Southern California in 1989, is a non-profit provider of housing for the homeless that operates through a network of 18 chapters nationwide. HomeAid has completed over 500 housing projects to date with a value of more than $230 million, of which nearly 50 percent was donated by the building industry. HomeAid has added over 10,000 beds in these facilities and these beds have been used by over 300,000 people previously homeless. For more information visit www.homeaid.org

About Woodside Homes

Woodside Homes is dedicated to being "Better by Design," delivering an exceptional experience to every customer and acting as a trustworthy, knowledgeable guide throughout the home buying process. Woodside has sold more than 45,000 new homes sold since inception in 1977, and according to Hanley Wood data, is the 27th largest homebuilder in the United States.

Last year, SEKISUI HOUSE LTD. became the parent company to Woodside Homes. The two companies joined forces due to shared philosophies in creating sustainable communities that grow and adapt to the needs of today's homebuyers. The partnership with SEKISUI HOUSE allows Woodside Homes to evolve and apply cutting-edge methods in sustainability and efficiency practices.

For more information visit http://www.woodsidehomes.com/.

Contact: Amanda Genakos, HomeAid America

agenakos@homeaid.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/homeaid-announces-national-partnership-with-woodside-homes-300636892.html

SOURCE HomeAid America

Related Links

http://www.homeaid.org

