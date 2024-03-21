Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy Makes Finding a Vacation Home Easy with Generative AI

Travelers can use natural language to describe their ideal vacation and Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy will recommend matching destinations and home rentals

BETHESDA, Md., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy is now testing a search with AI tool that will match travelers with the perfect home and destination based on a natural language search describing their desired vacation. This next gen search will take travelers' own preferences and offer a curated list of properties from the 140,000 available properties on the Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy platform.

Travelers can include as little or as much detail as they'd like through this easily accessible and user-friendly search functionality, alleviating the stress that selecting a vacation property might otherwise present. A few sample searches include:

I want to travel to London , Paris or Vienna and stay in city center

, or and stay in city center Best A-frame home in the mountains with a fireplace and stunning view

I want to take a trip to California this summer where I can bring my dog

this summer where I can bring my dog I'm looking for a private villa in Asia for six people with a butler

for six people with a butler I need a beach front home in the Caribbean perfect for a bachelorette celebration

The results will suggest destinations and identify specific properties that meet the criteria entered in the search bar or close alternatives that meet as many of the descriptors as possible. In addition, the results will include useful information such as weather and things to do at the location based on the criteria, such as hiking, sightseeing, or dining. Visitors to the site will have the option to use the new or traditional search functionality.

"Using the latest technologies, our new AI search tool breaks new ground among vacation rental platforms by allowing travelers to search without a specific destination. Consumers can focus more on the experiences they are passionate about and the amenities on their 'must-have' list to reveal their next memorable travel adventure," said Jennifer Hsieh, Vice President, Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy. "With natural-language search, we're able to play matchmaker, helping travelers effortlessly discover the perfect but perhaps unexpected property and destination among our global collection of extraordinary homes available on the Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy platform."

Whether travelers are yearning for a beach vacation or searching for an eclectic home overlooking a mountain range, Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy has premium and luxury vacation rentals that can inspire more travel experiences. By booking a home with Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy, travelers unlock the power of the award-winning travel program, Marriott Bonvoy, to gain access to free stays at hotels and destinations around the world and incredible experiences with the people, places, and passions they love. Travelers can also take comfort that each home offered on the platform is fully vetted by Marriott, leveraging the company's trusted travel expertise with exceptional quality, safe and reliable hospitality.

Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy's search with AI functionality is being tested initially as a part of the broader technology transformation at Marriott International to unlock value for customers with more seamless, personalized, and engaging ways to experience travel. It is expected to become widely available to all visitors first on the website and then on mobile in the coming weeks. The search with AI tool was developed in collaboration with Publicis Sapient. For more information, please visit homes-and-villas.marriott.com.

About Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy

Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy is a curated and growing collection of 140,000+ premium and luxury whole home rentals located in 800+ prime destinations throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, the Caribbean, and Latin America. Leveraging Marriott International's decades of delivering exceptional hospitality experience, each home is professionally managed and meets the company's design, cleanliness, safety, and amenity standards. The platform is also part of the award-winning travel program Marriott Bonvoy, enabling members to earn and redeem points for all stays. Connect with @HomesandVillasbyMarriott on Instagram.

