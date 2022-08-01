H.O.M.E.S. Celebrates Homeownership Month with its QCD™ BUY NOW, MORTGAGE LATER© Campaign

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeOwner Makers Educational Services (H.O.M.E.S.) wants America to know their national program to educate and help new buyers purchase a home without an initial mortgage is already available!

IT'S NEEDED NOW, MORE THAN EVER

Today's dramatic economic downturn has shocked the Nation. Despite the pandemic's effect on job losses, school children and their families, and financial distress – the American people remained surprisingly upbeat about the future. The stock market rebounded, folks worked from home, and recovery was underway. But recent political changes find us facing the highest gas prices and interest rates we've seen in 40 years!

HOUSING ISSUES HAVE GONE FROM BAD TO SO MUCH WORSE



The impact on Buyers, Renters, & Landlords has been enormous. Federal Regulations requiring 20% down and tough mortgage qualifications were already preventing millions of long-term minority renters from buying their first home . With the lowest homeownership rate in recent history, one-third of all Americans cannot find a path to qualify for mortgage purchase. The mortgage rates have suddenly doubled, and down payment money is insufficient against rising home prices - forcing tenants to face unprecedented rental increases at the same time. They can't afford to buy & they can't afford to stay put !

H.O.M.E.S. HAS THE ANSWER – their QCD™

H.O.M.E.S. had created its "QUALIFIED" Contract for Deed™ (QCD)™ , using it regionally for some time now . It replaced the two-party 'Contract for Deed' legal method of home buying that was rarely being used as it lacked protections people wanted. Mortgage companies already were financing the rising home prices.

H.O.M.E.S.' "Qualified" Contract for Deed™ (QCD)™ eliminates the need for an initial purchase mortgage. This financing works best on existing rental homes, with recommended low (1-2%) down payments & no closing costs. Buyers get an equitable interest at signing & can seek a conventional refinance mortgage after 1-2 years' of timely payments.

WHAT CAN THE QCD™ " BUY NOW, MORTGAGE LATER © " APPROACH ACHIEVE?

The goal is to help frustrated renters buy rental properties , moving them back to "Owner-Occupied" status - particularly in large Northeastern cities where homeownership levels have plummeted below 50% levels. Folks stuck in an abusive "Rent-to-Own" or "Lease Purchase" situation can easily upgrade to homeownership with a QCD™. There will be innumerable 'quality of life' and social benefits realized by expanding homeownership, everywhere in America!

Visit http://HOMES.QCDtraining.com for inexpensive, interactive Training for Realtors, Sellers, Buyers & more

