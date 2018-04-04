Homes, land, offices throughout the US set for major auction of foreclosed properties

Among the properties are an office building in Bartlett, Tennessee; a luxury townhouse in McAllen, Texas; a lakefront home site in Waterloo, South Carolina; residential lots in the Cloverland Farm subdivision in Louisville, Kentucky; a marina and restaurant in Benedict, Maryland; and commercial and industrial land in Macon, Georgia.

"This auction will be unusual both in its geographic breadth and in the amount of quality real estate being offered. While a number of offerings are concentrated in the extended south, we have real estate from as far away as Texas and Arizona. The seller is ready to let these properties go, and I would expect investors will find some deals that will prove to be very profitable holdings for years to come," said John Dixon, president of the auction company.

The auction will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, and Thursday, April 19, at the Mansour Conference Center, 995 Roswell Street, Marietta, Georgia. The live auction will be streamed on the Internet with remote bidding available by prior arrangement. Individuals seeking additional information may visit www.johndixon.com or call 800-479-1763.

John Dixon & Associates, based in Marietta, Georgia, also has offices in Tallahassee, Clayton, North Carolina, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

