Homes with 'Heated Floors,' 'Steam Showers,' or 'Outdoor Kitchens' Sell for Nearly 30 Percent More than Expected

SEATTLE, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While timing is certainly important, a home's listing description can also have a significant impact on its final sale price. For-sale listings mentioning keywords like "steam shower," "professional appliances" or "heated floors" can sell for up to 29 percent more than expected, according to Zillow's 2018 Home Features that Sell analysisi.
Zillow® analyzed listing descriptions from nearly four million homes nationwide that sold between January 2016 and December 2017 to see how certain keywords referring to home features, amenities and design styles impacted their sale price.
Listings mentioning "steam showers," an enclosed shower that can also be used as a steam room, saw the highest sale premium of all the keywords analyzed – selling for 29 percent above expected values. Other spa or wellness-focused home features like "meditation room" or "free-standing tub" were also found in top-performing listings.
Homes touting "professional appliances" and other unique chef-friendly amenities like "pizza oven," "outdoor kitchen" or "prep sink" also sold for a premium.
"While everyone has different style preferences, when it's time to sell, being specific and strategic with your home's listing description can have a big financial payoff," says Jeremy Wacksman, Zillow's Chief Marketing Officer. "Homes with spa-inspired bathrooms, chef-like kitchen amenities and certain craftsman or farmhouse features are very popular among today's buyers. If you have these features in your home, try to highlight them in listing photos and descriptions as it may help catch a future buyer's eye."
While there are a variety of reasons a home may sell faster or for more money than expected, understanding what's popular among buyers can also help homeowners thinking about remodeling. For example, for-sale listings touting "new carpets" saw no boost in sale price, but listings mentioning "hardwood floors" sold for a 10 percent premium while those with "herringbone patterned floors" sold for as much as 21 percent more than expected.
|
Home Feature Keyword
|
Effect (percent
|
Most Common
|
Steam shower
|
29%
|
Chicago, IL
|
Professional appliance
|
29%
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Pizza oven
|
26%
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Pet shower
|
25%
|
Denver, CO
|
Outdoor kitchen
|
25%
|
Dallas, TX
|
Entertainer or prep sink
|
25%
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Shed or garage studio
|
24%
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Heated floors / radiant heat
|
24%
|
New York, NY
|
Meditation room
|
24%
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Wine fridge
|
22%
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Chef's kitchen
|
21%
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Craftsman
|
21%
|
Seattle, WA
|
Herringbone or parquet floors
|
21%
|
New York, NY
|
Free-standing tub
|
21%
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Solar panels
|
21%
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Coffered ceiling
|
20%
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Outdoor fireplace
|
20%
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Carrara marble
|
19%
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Home theater
|
19%
|
Denver, CO
|
Farmhouse sink
|
19%
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
i The Zillow Home Features that Sell Analysis measured how listing keywords associated with different home features, amenities and design styles can impact the sale price of a home. Zillow looked at 4 million home sales from around the country that sold between January 2016 and December 2017 to identify what home attributes found in listings that sold for more than the home's Zestimate. The analysis controlled for the age and size of the property, as well as the year and quarter in which the sale took place. Samples were also designed so that premiums associated with a given home feature do not simply reflect their greater prevalence in higher-end markets.
Zillow Research
Zillow is the leading real estate and rental marketplace dedicated to empowering consumers with data, inspiration and knowledge around the place they call home, and connecting them with the best local professionals who can help. In addition, Zillow operates an industry-leading economics and analytics bureau led by Zillow's Chief Economist Dr. Svenja Gudell. Dr. Gudell and her team of economists and data analysts produce extensive housing data and research covering more than 450 markets at Zillow Real Estate Research. Zillow also sponsors the quarterly Zillow Home Price Expectations Survey, which asks more than 100 leading economists, real estate experts and investment and market strategists to predict the path of the Zillow Home Value Index over the next five years. Launched in 2006, Zillow is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG), and headquartered in Seattle.
Zillow is a registered trademark of Zillow, Inc.
