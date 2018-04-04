Homes with 'Heated Floors,' 'Steam Showers,' or 'Outdoor Kitchens' Sell for Nearly 30 Percent More than Expected

Zillow® analyzed listing descriptions from nearly four million homes nationwide that sold between January 2016 and December 2017 to see how certain keywords referring to home features, amenities and design styles impacted their sale price.

Listings mentioning "steam showers," an enclosed shower that can also be used as a steam room, saw the highest sale premium of all the keywords analyzed – selling for 29 percent above expected values. Other spa or wellness-focused home features like "meditation room" or "free-standing tub" were also found in top-performing listings.

Homes touting "professional appliances" and other unique chef-friendly amenities like "pizza oven," "outdoor kitchen" or "prep sink" also sold for a premium.

"While everyone has different style preferences, when it's time to sell, being specific and strategic with your home's listing description can have a big financial payoff," says Jeremy Wacksman, Zillow's Chief Marketing Officer. "Homes with spa-inspired bathrooms, chef-like kitchen amenities and certain craftsman or farmhouse features are very popular among today's buyers. If you have these features in your home, try to highlight them in listing photos and descriptions as it may help catch a future buyer's eye."

While there are a variety of reasons a home may sell faster or for more money than expected, understanding what's popular among buyers can also help homeowners thinking about remodeling. For example, for-sale listings touting "new carpets" saw no boost in sale price, but listings mentioning "hardwood floors" sold for a 10 percent premium while those with "herringbone patterned floors" sold for as much as 21 percent more than expected.

Home Feature Keyword Effect (percent

homes sell for

above expected

values) Most Common

Metro Steam shower 29% Chicago, IL Professional appliance 29% Los Angeles, CA Pizza oven 26% Los Angeles, CA Pet shower 25% Denver, CO Outdoor kitchen 25% Dallas, TX Entertainer or prep sink 25% Los Angeles, CA Shed or garage studio 24% Los Angeles, CA Heated floors / radiant heat 24% New York, NY Meditation room 24% Los Angeles, CA Wine fridge 22% Los Angeles, CA Chef's kitchen 21% Los Angeles, CA Craftsman 21% Seattle, WA Herringbone or parquet floors 21% New York, NY Free-standing tub 21% Los Angeles, CA Solar panels 21% Los Angeles, CA Coffered ceiling 20% Atlanta, GA Outdoor fireplace 20% Los Angeles, CA Carrara marble 19% Los Angeles, CA Home theater 19% Denver, CO Farmhouse sink 19% Los Angeles, CA







i The Zillow Home Features that Sell Analysis measured how listing keywords associated with different home features, amenities and design styles can impact the sale price of a home. Zillow looked at 4 million home sales from around the country that sold between January 2016 and December 2017 to identify what home attributes found in listings that sold for more than the home's Zestimate. The analysis controlled for the age and size of the property, as well as the year and quarter in which the sale took place. Samples were also designed so that premiums associated with a given home feature do not simply reflect their greater prevalence in higher-end markets.

Zillow Research

Zillow is the leading real estate and rental marketplace dedicated to empowering consumers with data, inspiration and knowledge around the place they call home, and connecting them with the best local professionals who can help. In addition, Zillow operates an industry-leading economics and analytics bureau led by Zillow's Chief Economist Dr. Svenja Gudell. Dr. Gudell and her team of economists and data analysts produce extensive housing data and research covering more than 450 markets at Zillow Real Estate Research. Zillow also sponsors the quarterly Zillow Home Price Expectations Survey, which asks more than 100 leading economists, real estate experts and investment and market strategists to predict the path of the Zillow Home Value Index over the next five years. Launched in 2006, Zillow is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG), and headquartered in Seattle.

Zillow is a registered trademark of Zillow, Inc.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/homes-with-heated-floors-steam-showers-or-outdoor-kitchens-sell-for-nearly-30-percent-more-than-expected-300624014.html

SOURCE Zillow

Related Links

http://www.zillow.com

