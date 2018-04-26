HomeSphere Releases Key Product Enhancements to LEADPLUS Program for Manufacturers

HomeSphere developed LEADPLUS as a tool for manufacturers to improve sales force effectiveness as the housing market bounced back, and led the way in bringing to market a unique lead generation program for the industry. With this month's enhancements, LEADPLUS now goes beyond lead generation to provide manufacturers a new layer of intelligence on builders' product purchasing and installation decisions, which is gathered by HomeSphere's 23 Regional Market Specialists.

"HomeSphere's Regional Market Specialist team serves as the local homebuilder's advocate. Our team evaluates the needs of our builders and suggests product solutions on behalf of our manufacturing partners," said Kimberly Roos, HomeSphere's Vice President of Sales. "LEADPLUS captures HomeSphere's deep market knowledge and builder relationships, then delivers it digitally to our manufacturers as highly qualified leads and actionable insight."

With this insight, manufacturer sales and marketing teams can analyze builders' requirements and quickly take the right action to capitalize on each opportunity. Sales managers can view their team's full LEADPLUS pipeline, evaluate the steps taken to sell each builder, and track whether the business was won or lost. These features are available each time a new opportunity is received via e-mail and 24/7 within HomeSphere's homebuilding insight platform, HomeSphere-IQ™.

"We designed these enhancements to the LEADPLUS program to give our manufacturers more control over their sales and marketing efforts in the builder channel," said Tim Bates, HomeSphere's Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Product. "Through a combination of effective systems, experienced people in top markets and the newest technology, HomeSphere continues to elevate its role as a partner that manufacturers trust to help generate new business and additional market share."

About HomeSphere

HomeSphere is the construction industry's only direct channel to the largest community of home builders in the United States. Builders use HomeSphere's tools and services to discover the right products for the homes they build, earn incentives on more than 1,500 building products from foundation to finish, and develop long-lasting relationships with building product manufacturers. HomeSphere's 2,000+ builder members construct and close over 17 percent of all homes built.

