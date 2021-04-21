Homeware Market Records an Incremental Growth of USD 79.29 Billion During 2020-2024|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Carrefour SA, J. C. Penney Co. Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. are some of the major market participants. The innovation and portfolio extension will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Homeware Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The homeware market is segmented as below:

Product

Hardware



Soft Furnishing and Textile



Lighting



Window Dressing

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geographic Landscape

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Homeware Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the homeware market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Carrefour SA, J. C. Penney Co. Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Homeware Market size

Homeware Market trends

Homeware Market industry analysis

The innovation and portfolio extension are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the homeware market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Homeware Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist homeware market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the homeware market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the homeware market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of homeware market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Soft furnishing and textile - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Lighting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Window dressing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Carrefour SA

J. C. Penney Co. Inc.

Lowe's Companies Inc.

Target Corp.

The Home Depot Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

