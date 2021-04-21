Homeware Market Records an Incremental Growth of USD 79.29 Billion During 2020-2024|Technavio
Apr 21, 2021, 21:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The homeware market is set to grow by USD 79.29 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Carrefour SA, J. C. Penney Co. Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. are some of the major market participants. The innovation and portfolio extension will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Homeware Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
The homeware market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Hardware
- Soft Furnishing and Textile
- Lighting
- Window Dressing
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Homeware Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the homeware market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Carrefour SA, J. C. Penney Co. Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Homeware Market size
- Homeware Market trends
- Homeware Market industry analysis
The innovation and portfolio extension are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the homeware market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Online Home Decor Market- The online home decor market is segmented by product (online home furniture, online home furnishings, and other online home decorative products), geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), and key vendors. Download FREE Sample Report
Global Handicrafts Market- The handicrafts market is segmented by products (metal art ware and jewelry, woodware, textile products, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report
Homeware Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist homeware market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the homeware market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the homeware market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of homeware market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Soft furnishing and textile - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Lighting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Window dressing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
- Carrefour SA
- J. C. Penney Co. Inc.
- Lowe's Companies Inc.
- Target Corp.
- The Home Depot Inc.
- Walmart Inc.
- Williams-Sonoma Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
