Honcho & Hoss Launches With All-Natural, Full-Spectrum CBD Oils Formulated for the Everyman

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honcho & Hoss has officially launched to ride shotgun on your wellness journey with a premium, all-natural CBD oil formulated to meet the needs of the everyman. With a focus on quality and purity, Honcho & Hoss launches with two full-spectrum, all-natural CBD oils, MINTED and OL' FAITHFUL, delivering all of the cannabinoids that Mother Nature intended for maximum plant-powered health benefit.

Honcho & Hoss

MINTED enters the market as one of the boldest mint-flavored CBD oils available, equally effective in providing the full range of wellness benefits associated with premium, full-spectrum CBD oil as it is in freshening up the foulest of breath. OL' FAITHFUL, Honcho & Hoss' naturally flavored formula, is the perfect blend of earth and oak with a smooth finish for those who prefer to taste a little more of the plant that their CBD was extracted from.

Crafted with a wide range of cannabinoids and terpenes present in the hemp plant and blended with organic, fractionated coconut oil and other all-natural ingredients, Honcho & Hoss full-spectrum CBD oils provide a variety of health benefits targeting joint and muscle pain, stress and anxiety, inflammation, sleep disorders, migraines and much more. Both oils, now available in 600mg tinctures, also contain less than .3% THC, packing a wellness punch without the "high" associated with cannabis-derived CBD.

As an American company supporting American businesses, Honcho & Hoss sources its product from small, family-owned and operated US Heartland-based farms that grow the highest quality, non-GMO, organic hemp. Honcho & Hoss uses natural carbon dioxide, low temperatures and moderate pressure to extract CBD from hemp, securing all active cannabinoids present in the plant minus residual solvent, creating the purest and most effective CBD product possible. After extensive internal lab testing, each product batch is then sent to an ISO-17025 certified, third-party lab for additional testing and quality confirmation before being finished and bottled in an FDA-registered manufacturing facility.

MINTED and OL' FAITHFUL are the first of many products soon launching from Honcho & Hoss, including HIGH NOON, the brand's most flavorful, full-spectrum CBD oil yet, riding into town with a "Mighty Orange" flavor and sweet, citrus finish. Visit www.HonchoandHoss.com to start your CBD adventure and get 15% off your first purchase plus exclusive Honcho & Hoss tees, truckers, mugs and more.

