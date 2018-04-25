Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore

"The only way manufacturers can reap the benefits of digital transformation such as increased uptime and reduced maintenance is if their industrial environments are cyber secure," said Jeff Zindel, vice president and general manager Honeywell Industrial Cyber Security. "Today marks another important step forward in Honeywell's leadership in industrial cyber security, further strengthening our ability to secure and protect assets, operations and people. The center's state-of-the-art capabilities and managed security services improve cyber security protection, detection, management and response for customers, which are key enablers for successful digital transformation in the industrial sector."

The cyber security center will be used to conduct proprietary research, develop new security technologies, provide hands-on training and certifications, and test and validate actual solutions deployed at customer sites. In addition to serving as a research and development lab, it also will deliver managed security services to help customers reduce the risk of security breaches and proactively improve their security posture. These services include continuous security and performance monitoring and alerting, threat detection and risk management, security device management, and incident response with 24-hour expert support 365 days a year.

"Cyber security is vital not just for the technology industry, but also our industrial sector and critical infrastructure which are being increasingly digitalized," said Gian Yi-Hsen, executive director, cities, infrastructure and industrial solutions, EDB. "We are excited that Honeywell has chosen Singapore as the base for its new industrial cyber security center to leverage our world-class infrastructure and vibrant talent pool to develop security innovations and reinforce the security within the industrial space. We look forward to the development of cutting-edge cyber security innovations by the center to help companies across sectors realize the full potential of digital transformation, and also grow our pool of local specialists in this emerging field."

The new cyber security center is located in Singapore's Changi Business Park and the third Honeywell facility of its kind in the world. Earlier this year, the company opened a new center in Dubai that serves customers in the Middle East and Europe. Honeywell's original cyber security center is located in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

