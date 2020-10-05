Hong Kong Data Center Market Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities Report 2020-2025 Featuring Equinix, Global Switch, CITIC Telecom International Holdings, AirTrunk Operating, and China Unicom

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hong Kong Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hong Kong data center market size to grow at a CAGR of over 1.5% during the period 20202025.

Equinix, Global Switch, CITIC Telecom International Holdings, AirTrunk Operating, and China Unicom are some of the prominent investors in the market.

Over 75% of business enterprises in Hong Kong are adopting cloud services. Private cloud companies & services are expected to witness growth of over 20% during the forecast period. The hybrid infrastructure services likely to register a CAGR of over 25% during the period 2019-2025. Hybrid cloud services are gaining traction as enterprises use private and public cloud services to improve information sharing and increase data management efficiency.



In 2019, 24% of large businesses in the country have implemented Big data technology. Financial service providers are using big data and AI technology to predict risks in investment, manage portfolios, and detect fraud. Amazon Web services is expected to colocate the space in the region, similar to other providers operating in the region. The region will witness increase in wholesale colocation by cloud service providers that are offering services in Hong Kong and China. These providers are also the major contributors to the revenue. Hong Kong is majorly likely to witness an Increase in data center investments. The region is also witnessing the deployment of 5G technology, which is likely to increase the count of connected devices in the country.



COVID-19 had a moderate impact on the Hong Kong data center market growth. This might lead to a slowdown in the delivery of the construction project. In terms of infrastructure, the market is likely to witness supply chain issues, as many vendors are dependent on mainland China. The projects that were scheduled to open 2020, might get affected to a considerable extent.



The report considers the present scenario of the data center market in Hong Kong and its market dynamics for the forecast period 20202025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center market.



KEY DELIVERABLE

An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators

Exhaustive insights of the impact of the COVID-19 on the data center market in Hong Kong

Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in the country

Data center colocation market in Hong Kong

Retail & wholesale colocation pricing in Hong Kong

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis. Insightful predictions about the Hong Kong data center market share and size during the forecast period

data center market share and size during the forecast period Classification of the Hong Kong data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast

data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast Analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future prospects of the data center market

Strong presence of prominent investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT:

The increasing hyperscale cloud data center investment from cloud service providers in the market will increase the revenue of the ODM server market.

Blade type servers are the most popular in the region.

The usage of lithium-ion batteries is expected to significantly increase during the forecast period as their price will continue to decline during the forecast period.

The adoption of DRUPS systems is low than stand-alone diesel generators in the Hong Kong region.

region. The adoption of 42U, 45U, 47U, and 48U rack units will increase among data center investors in the country.

Hong Kong region is likely to have more brownfield deployments due to space shortage in the country.

region is likely to have more brownfield deployments due to space shortage in the country. Infrastructure level monitoring is likely to increase compared to end-to-end facility management.

REPORT COVERAGE:

This report offers a detailed analysis of the Hong Kong data center investments in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:



By Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

By IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage

Network

By Electrical Infrastructure

UPS

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

Other Electrical Infrastructure

By Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

Other Units

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

By General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

DCIM

By Tier Segments

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Key Market Participants



IT Infrastructure Providers

Inspur

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Dell Technologies

Cisco

NetApp

Huawei

Fujitsu

Quanta Computer

IBM

Lenovo

Construction Service Providers

Aurecon Group

BYME Engineering (HK) Ltd

DSCO Group

Shinryo

Chung Hing Engineers Ltd

ISG

Cundall

Faithful+Gould

Arup

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Rittal

MTU Onsite Energy

Mitsubishi Electric

Airsys

Fuji Electric

Data Center Investors

Equinix

Global Switch

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited

AirTrunk Operating Pvt Ltd

China Unicom

TARGET AUDIENCE:

Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Datacenter Construction Contractors

Datacenter Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

