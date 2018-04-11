Hong Kong Telecoms Market Report 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2005-2025) - Trends, Drivers and Challenges

The research work strategically analyzes Hong Kong telecommunications market, examining the recent trends, drivers and challenges across diverse dimensions such as growth, demand, pricing, competition, consumer behaviour, infrastructure, policies and others.

The study also provides in-depth analysis of segment wise telecommunications including mobile, fixed line and fixed broadband services. The number of subscribers and penetration rates are forecast for each of the sub-segment including mobile, fixed landline and broadband segments from 2005 to 2025.

Hong Kong telecommunication revenues, investment and infrastructure details are also covered in the report. Further, emerging business environment in Hong Kong together with comparison to five competitive benchmark countries are included, to assess the country's prominence on regional front.

On the competitive analysis front, leading companies along with their market shares are identified. Further, key business strategies of market leaders, their tariffs and SWOT profiles are included. In addition, the research work forecasts the demographic and economic drivers of Hong Kong that enable strategy planners to formulate their pricing and branding strategies.

The report also includes latest telecommunication market developments, mergers, acquisitions and launches, spectrum availability, tenders and other aspects are analyzed.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Key Findings

Hong Kong Telecom Market Overview

Hong Kong Telecom Market - Strategic Analysis

Trends Shaping the Future of Hong Kong Telecom Industry

Key strategies being Implemented by Market Leaders

Telecom Revenues in Hong Kong

Telecom Investments in Hong Kong

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Hong Kong Telecom Market Outlook

Fixed Line Subscriber and Penetration Outlook

Mobile Subscriber and Penetration Outlook

Fixed Broadband Subscriber and Penetration Outlook

Hong Kong Telecom Competitive Environment

Market Shares by Company

Major Operators-Domestic vs International

Regulatory Body and Its Role in Industry

Hong Kong Telecom Industry Benchmarking

Overall Ranking as Compared to Peer Markets

Demand Index

Infrastructure Index

Growth Index

Hong Kong Economic Outlook to 2025

GDP Forecast, 2005-2025

GDP per Capita Forecast, 2005-2025

Inflation Trends

Hong Kong Demographic Outlook to 2025

Population Forecast, 2005-2025

Population Forecast by Gender, 2005-2025

Population Forecast by Age Group, 2005-2025

Population Forecast by Location-Rural Population: Urban Population, 2005-2025

Unemployment Trends in Hong Kong

Competitor Analysis

Company A: Profile and operations in Hong Kong

Company B: Profile and operations in Hong Kong

Company C: Profile and operations in Hong Kong

Recent Industry Developments



