Honor to Announce Industry's First Smartphone Toilet Insurance Plan

"Water damage is one of the most common reasons phones stop working completely," said Zack Zhang, vice president of Honor USA. "The Smartphone Toilet Insurance Plan is a totally new approach to keeping our customers protected no matter where they are taking care of business."

Honor's Smartphone Toilet Insurance Plan will be fully revealed in the coming month and for more information consumers can visit https://store.hihonor.com/us/toilet-insurance.

Since launching in the U.S. in 2013 Honor has achieved tremendous growth within U.S. retail sales channels, boasting one of the industry's lowest return rates at just one percent. Honor is a globally successful brand whose products are available in 74 countries with more than 20 million units sold.

