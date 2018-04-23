HonorBound Foundation -- The Veteran Next Door

HonorBound Foundation is a privately funded non-profit organization based in Darien, CT, whose mission is to serve veterans and their families with honor, dignity, and respect by advocating for and providing immediate assistance to them during times of crisis. HonorBound helps veterans when other agencies cannot. In the first quarter of 2018 HonorBound Foundation aided over 500 veterans. 35% of these veterans received assistance with electric bills; 13% received security deposits for new apartments; 11% received assistance for heating fuel; and another 18% received assistance with various other utilities. The remaining 23% consisted of auto payments, repairs, and insurance, as well as medical and dental expenses, child care, education, and legal fees.

If you would like more information on HonorBound Foundation please visit our website at www.honorboundfoundation.org or email us at pr@noblehousect.com.

