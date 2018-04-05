hoopla digital expands its dynamic experience for educators and parents with thousands of eBooks from eBooks2go

hoopla digital's deal with eBooks2go provides materials and resources created by teachers for educators, students and homeschoolers, including STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) content from popular series like Science Readers, Mathematics Readers, Strategies to Integrate the Arts, TIME FOR KIDS® Nonfiction Readers and many more.

"As we build on our investment into publishing and books, we are committed to providing more resources to teachers, parents, students and homeschoolers. Our new partnership with eBooks2go adds materials developed by teachers for the advancement of literacy, history, STEAM education and other educational categories," said Jeff Jankowski, co-founder and owner of hoopla digital. "Homeschoolers and others seeking to advance student development beyond the classroom will find these new materials especially valuable."

There is no waiting to borrow titles on hoopla digital since on-demand content can be enjoyed by multiple patrons simultaneously. Patrons who use hoopla digital also avoid library late fees as digital content borrowing periods simply expire without charges.

"After forming eBook partnerships with two prominent educational publishers in 2017, hoopla became an attractive distribution option for eBooks2go. We saw an increased demand for library distribution and needed to find additional channels to expand the reach of its growing catalog. hoopla is an integral part of our library distribution strategy," said Leslie Chirchirillo, business operations manager at eBooks2go. "We want to provide our authors and partners the opportunity to offer their eBooks through all of the leading retail channels in the industry. hoopla has built an impressive network of public libraries over the last 25 years, and this partnership strengthens our distribution offering."

hoopla digital has partnerships with more than 1,600 public library systems across North America including Boston Public Library, Free Library of Philadelphia, Chicago Public Library, San Francisco Public Library, Los Angeles Public Library, and Edmonton Public Library.

To access titles from eBooks2go, cardholders of participating libraries can download the free hoopla digital mobile app on their Android or iOS device or visit hoopladigital.com.

About hoopla digital

hoopla digital is a category-creating service that partners with public libraries across North America to provide online and mobile access to thousands of eBooks, audiobooks, comics, movies, music, and more. With hoopla digital, patrons can borrow, instantly stream, and download dynamic content with a valid library card. All content is accessible via hoopla digital's mobile app and www.hoopladigital.com. hoopla digital is a service of Midwest Tape – a trusted partner to public libraries for over 25 years.

For more information, please contact 800-875-2785 (US) or 866-698-2231 (Canada).

About eBooks2go:

eBooks2go, located in Schaumburg, Ill., was founded in 2011 by Ramana Abbaraju. eBooks2go provides eBook conversion services for publishers and offers independent authors services such as eBook distribution and marketing, sales tracking, app and website development, editing, cover designs and much more! eBooks2go also operates from India offices located in Chennai and Hyderabad. For more information on eBooks2go, visit www.ebooks2go.net.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoopla-digital-expands-its-dynamic-experience-for-educators-and-parents-with-thousands-of-ebooks-from-ebooks2go-300625125.html

SOURCE hoopla digital

Related Links

http://www.hoopladigital.com

