Hope-Filled Easter Services on the Virginia Peninsula

YORKTOWN, Va., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Come ready to experience an Easter like never before. Join Waters Edge Church for Easter services. WEC will kick off Easter weekend with an on-demand Good Friday experience online at watersedgechurch.net. Then, on April 3 and 4, Waters Edge Church will host 16 identical, hope-filled Easter services across four campuses in Newport News, Williamsburg, Yorktown and online. Guests visiting in person will experience a safe, socially distanced service, while kids, ages 6 weeks to fifth grade, enjoy WEC's newly redesigned kids' environments. Kids will play games and receive an age-appropriate Easter message.

Join us on April 3 or 4 for a hope-filled Easter service!

Save a seat! Guests will be required to register for free tickets to attend. Visit watersedgechurch.net/easter for a list of service times and locations.

We'll change the way you think about church!

Related Images

easter-with-waters-edge-church.jpg

Easter with Waters Edge Church

Join us on April 3 or 4 for a hope-filled Easter service!





SOURCE Waters Edge Church