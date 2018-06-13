Hormel Foods Launches Four New Bacon Toppings Products

The Hormel® Black Label® cherrywood and pecanwood real bacon crumbles are an extension of Hormel® Black Label® bacon product's real bacon pieces and provides consumers additional versatility in two of the brand's premium flavors. Packaged in 3 oz. resealable pouches, cherrywood and pecanwood real bacon crumbles contain 40 percent less fat* than pan-fried bacon.

Additionally, Hormel® Black Label® bacon is now available in chopped form, adding yet another level of versatility and convenience for consumers. Hormel® Black Label® real chopped bacon takes fully cooked bacon strips and chops it into large, ready-to-eat pieces for consumers. Available in 3.5 oz. resealable pouches, Hormel® Black Label® real chopped bacon is perfect way to enhance your meals, snacks and salads with the delicious flavor of 100 percent real bacon.

"Consumers are eating more bacon than ever and continue to use bacon as an ingredient and flavor enhancer," said Corrine Hjelmen, brand manager at Hormel Foods. "In fact, bacon in all forms is seeing its highest consumption ever. Making two of our on-trend and unique bacon flavors – cherrywood and pecanwood – available as a topping, as well as providing a fully-cooked, ready-to-eat chopped bacon, are items our consumers have been asking for, and we are happy to deliver."

Hormel® Black Label® bacon toppings products can be found in the salad toppings aisle in stores nationwide.

For more information on Hormel® Black Label® products, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit www.hormel.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Hormel Foods – Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across 75 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Columbus®, Wholly Guacamole®, Hormel® Black Label® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the 10th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ - focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and https://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

* According to USDA data for pan-fried bacon

