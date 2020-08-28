Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Pipeline Report H2, 2020 - Therapeutics Development & Assessment, Drugs and Companies

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) - Pipeline Review, H2 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (Infectious Disease), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.



The pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 1, 5, 5, 10, 1, 16, 7 and 1 respectively.



The guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Report Scope

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (Infectious Disease).

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (Infectious Disease) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (Infectious Disease) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (Infectious Disease) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (Infectious Disease)

Key Topics Covered

Introduction Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) - Overview Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) - Therapeutics Development Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) - Therapeutics Assessment Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) - Drug Profiles Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) - Dormant Projects Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) - Discontinued Products Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) - Product Development Milestones Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Antabio SAS

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc

AstraZeneca PLC

Auspherix Pty Ltd

Biolytx Pharmaceuticals Corp

Bioversys AG

Centauri Therapeutics Ltd

Clarametyx Biosciences Inc

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc

CytaCoat AB

Destiny Pharma PLC

Dong-A Socio Holdings Co Ltd

EnBiotix Inc

Helperby Therapeutics Group Ltd

Hypo-Stream Ltd

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

Meiji Seika Pharma Co Ltd

Merck & Co Inc

Motif Bio PLC

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC

Nosopharm SAS

Omnix Medical Ltd

Peptineo

Polyphor AG

Pulmobiotics SL

Qilu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Sealife PHARMA GmbH

Shionogi & Co Ltd

Spero Therapeutics Inc

TGV-Inhalonix Inc

VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals Inc

Wockhardt Ltd

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m3kktz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

