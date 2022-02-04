Hospitality Market in Indonesia to register a growth of USD 16.87 billion at a CAGR of 12.03%| Archipelago International and OSO GROUP are the Key Vendors| Technavio

Key vendors insights

The hospitality market in Indonesia is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. The market vendors are consistently concentrated on adopting and deploying growth strategies such as adopting competitive pricing and low-cost customization options for enhancing the opportunities for penetration of their services. The hospitality market in Indonesia is dominated by a few well-established players, such as Archipelago International, OSO GROUP, and PT Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Archipelago International

OSO GROUP

PT Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk.

PT Kakaban Tour and Travel Services

PT PEGADAIAN

PT Pertamina Patra Niaga

PT Singarajaputra Tbk

PT. Golden Rama Express

SAHID HOTELS and RESORTS

Xotels Ltd.

Product News and Vendor insights

Archipelago International - The company offers services of pre-opening, hotel management, rebranding, architecture and interior designs.

Parent Market Outlook

The hospitality market in Indonesia will be driven by factors such as shifting preferences towards local and authentic experiences. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the hospitality market in Indonesia during the forecast period.

Hospitality market trend in Indonesia

Internet access and online testimonials

The rise in internet access and online testimonials is one of the key trends driving the hospitality market share growth in Indonesia. The overall travel and tourism industry has been disrupted due to technological advances with the rising internet access and smartphones. This is furthermore anticipated to allow travelers to make their travel plans more conveniently by optimizing the traveling processes. Thus, travelers will be able to plan their vacation well in advance by using the information available on the internet. Also, the increasing internet access is estimated to boost the hospitality market in Indonesia during the forecast period.

Hospitality market challenge in Indonesia

Implementation of tourism policies

The obstacles in implementing tourism policies is one of the key challenges for the hospitality market growth in Indonesia. Implementing sustainable and effective policies for the conservation of natural resources, encouraging local heritage tours, guarding the local/national economic interests such factors get affected in case of change in the government or national budgets are under pressure. Moreover, there are several challenges such as lack of a well-trained workforce in the tourism sector, issues in marketing and promotional activities which are hampering the National Master Plan established by the government of Indonesia. This plan was launched with the aim of providing sustainable tourism destinations for enhancing regional development and improving the welfare of the people of Indonesia. Thus, these factors are expected to pose a threat to the hospitality market share growth in Indonesia.

Hospitality Market Scope in Indonesia Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.03% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 16.87 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.09 Regional analysis Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Archipelago International, OSO GROUP, PT Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk., PT Kakaban Tour and Travel Services, PT PEGADAIAN, PT Pertamina Patra Niaga, PT Singarajaputra Tbk, PT. Golden Rama Express, SAHID HOTELS and RESORTS, and Xotels Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

