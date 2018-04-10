Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo Presents Dazzling Joys of Summer with Firefly Specials

Fireflies have been honored in Japanese culture for over a thousand years as a symbol of the summer beauty. Although they are an extremely rare sight in Tokyo, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo's lush botanical garden welcomes thousands of twinkling fireflies every year from late May to early July. Locals and tourists alike have marveled at the magical sight since 1954 when Fujita Kanko began hosting firefly viewings at their renowned Chinzanso garden.

Firefly cultivation is a ritual practiced by the hotel year-round. After fireflies lay eggs each summer, the hotel saves them in an incubator. In January, the larvae are returned to the garden's creek where they were laid. "We take this undertaking very seriously," says Hiroshi Izumi, the hotel's General Manager. "We invite local children to release larvae in the creek and invite them back in the summer. It gives us the greatest pleasure to see everyone's face lit up. We also want to maintain this Japanese culture for our international guests."

Accommodation Package: Private Firefly Viewing

Each night between May 24th and June 9th the hotel will have only one suite package available. Guests may choose from a view bath suite, hideaway garden suite or Japanese suite with a private firefly viewing from 23:00-23:30. Rates start at 70,000 yen/person and include breakfast, spa and Pagoda Lounge accesses and a glass Champaign at Le Marquis.

Reservations: call +81-3-3943-0996 (9:00–20:00 Japan time)

Dining: Firefly Evening Dinner Buffet, 19:00-21:00

Enjoy signature dishes with abalone, other seasonal ingredients and special presentations. The buffet menu includes Japanese and western cuisines, desserts and various drinks.

Price: 9,800 yen on weekdays; 10,500 yen on Fridays and weekends

*Special prices are available for children.

The hotel's five restaurants, the main bar and lounge will also feature special menus including firefly cocktails. For more details, visit: https://hotel-chinzanso-tokyo.jp/event/hotaru_en/

About Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo opened in January 2013, and is owned/managed by Fujita Kanko Inc., a publicly-traded tourism industry corporation headquartered in Tokyo, which operates 70 properties/facilities throughout Japan including its five-star flagship, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo.

Keiko Okano

Keiko.okano@didit.com

+1-212-583-1084 (U.S.)

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hotel-chinzanso-tokyo-presents-dazzling-joys-of-summer-with-firefly-specials-300627182.html

SOURCE Fujita Kanko Inc.

Related Links

https://fujita-kanko.com

