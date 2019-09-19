Hotel Metropol Reveals Secrets of the Russian Aristocracy With a Gentleman in Moscow Book Tour

A Gentleman in Moscow Book Tour follows in the footsteps of Count Rostov and his friend Nina as guests retrace the very quarters where they lived and dined. Along the way, long-hidden Hotel secrets and stories of the almost forgotten Russian aristocracy are revealed. Guests are invited to enjoy all the privileges and benefits bestowed upon the upper-classes of Silver Age Russia and experience the exceptional standards set by one of the best hotels in the country.

"Your excellency... Your Eminence, Your Holiness, Your Highness. Once upon a time, the use of such terms was a reliable indication that one was in a civilized country."

Count Alexander Ilyich Rostov

With the Hotel Metropol's original decor, Russian Art Nouveau design and period architecture, guests will feel as though they are walking through history as stories from the book unfold. For any seasoned traveller or newcomer to the country, the Hotel Metropol book tour offers a unique way to experience one of the best and most iconic places in Russia.

To accommodate Book Tour guests, the Hotel Metropol is offering a discounted rate for the many classically luxurious rooms and suites available. The spaces are designed to capture the atmosphere of Silver Age Russia without compromising on any contemporary comforts, providing the modern day Gentleman or Lady the ultimate Moscow experience.

The limited promotion provides customers with a 5% discount off of the entire booking. In order to redeem the offer, insert the Promo Code MOBILEMET while making the booking . Customers are advised to book in advance in order to secure their spot in history, and join Count Rostov, as distinguished patrons of the Metropol Hotel Moscow.

