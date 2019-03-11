Hoth Therapeutics Announces Dr. Jonathan Zippin as Senior Scientific Advisor

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) a development stage biopharmaceutical company focused on unique targeted therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis–also known as eczema–as well as dermatological and chronic wound disorders, today announced Dr. Jonathan Zippin has been named Senior Scientific Advisor. Dr. Zippin will advise Hoth Therapeutics on the design, development and implementation of Hoth's proposed clinical study for atopic dermatitis in the pediatric population.

Jonathan Zippin, M.D., Ph.D., FAAD, is Vice Chair of Research, Director Contact, Occupational, and Photodermatitis Service, Associate Professor of Dermatology, Associate Professor of Pharmacology, Associate Attending Dermatologist, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Department of Dermatology, Weill Cornell Medicine.

Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics, commented, "I am happy to have Jon's wealth of experience and input to help advise on our proposed clinical trial as we aim to bring a new therapeutic to market for those suffering from atopic dermatitis. As a researcher and practicing physician Jon has unique firsthand knowledge and experience in trial planning, implementation and treatment."

Dr. Jonathan Zippin added "As a physician-scientist who treats patients with allergic contact dermatitis and atopic dermatitis, I am excited about the opportunity to help advise Hoth Therapeutics on this important clinical trial."

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a development stage biopharmaceutical company focused on unique targeted therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. Hoth has exclusive worldwide rights to the BioLexa Platform. Hoth intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two different topical cream products: (i) a product to treat eczema and (ii) a product that reduces post-procedure infections, accelerates healing and improves clinical outcomes for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures. Hoth's initial focus will be on the development of the BioLexa Platform for the treatment of eczema. Eczema is a disease that results in inflammation of the skin and is characterized by rash, red skin, and itchiness. Eczema is also referred to as atopic dermatitis.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), not limited to Risk Factors relating to its patent business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

