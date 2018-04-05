HOTSTART opens new regional sales office, hires new market manager in support of Railroad Market

Casey Hall, Market Manager – Railroad, will be joined by Michael Mustradi in the new office location. Mr. Hall has over 12 years of experience in the rail market and has been with HOTSTART since 2015. Mr. Mustradi joined HOTSTART in 2017 with 4 years of rail experience, most recently working for Hadady Corporation.

"HOTSTART has been working with railroads since 1965 to help them reduce their idle time," said Casey Hall, Market Manager – Railroad for HOTSTART. "This new location in Indiana will help us centralize our sales, training and technical support efforts within the main hubs of railroads running in the United States and Canada. By being closer to the customer, we can respond quicker to their needs and help them optimize operations during cold weather."

The new office is located at 8915 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410. Mr. Hall and Mr. Mustradi can be contacted at railroad@hotstart.com.

Equipping locomotives with HOTSTART engine heaters allows for the prime mover to stay above 100 °F, allowing for the engine to be shut down in cold weather rather than idle. Eliminating idle time on locomotives reduces engine and starter wear, lowers emissions and saves on diesel fuel costs. Money saved through idle reduction can used for positive-train-control (PTC) upgrades.

About HOTSTART

Established in 1942 with the original patent for engine coolant heating, HOTSTART (www.hotstart.com) has over 75 years of experience in designing complete heating solutions – providing customers with engine preheating systems for easy engine starts, immediate full power, reduced engine wear, reduced emissions and reduced fuel consumption. HOTSTART is headquartered in Spokane, Washington in a 142,000-square-foot manufacturing facility that includes a research and development lab, state-of-the-art cold room, and environmental testing bays. Regional HOTSTART offices in Houston, Texas; Merrillville, Indiana; Seigburg, Germany and Tokyo, Japan serve key markets and customers locally.

