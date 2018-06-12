HousesForSale.com Launches Agent Centric Real Estate Platform

PLANO, Texas, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Houses For Sale LLC and HousesForSale.com (a Delaware Company) has launched its enterprise product: a product that is considered Real Estate's Most Agent Centric National Portal. The platform currently provides over 1.5 million properties featuring both residential Real Estate and commercial listings in the United States and internationally.

HousesForSale.com

HousesForSale.com is more than a Real Estate website -- it was built by agents for agents. It offers Exclusive Zip Codes with a complete automation suite for Real Estate professionals encompassing the lead to light touch after the sale lifecycle. What is the "lead to light touch after the sale" lifecycle?

Founder John Brown explains, "Simply put, our platform automates, streamlines, and simplifies a real estate agent's entire business, allowing individual agents, teams, and brokerages to be more productive." John is a former real estate agent, and founded HousesForSale.

"Everything is in the palm of your hand. Leads come in through our platform and are immediately dropped into your backend CRM, which has been designed with realtors in mind. It keeps track of leads through the entire sales process and reminds you every day what you need to do to turn those leads into clients. When that lead becomes a client, documents and paperwork builds up fast, and that's where the e-signature and transactional manager come into play. Nothing gets missed during closing paperwork this way. Once the deal has closed, clients are simply placed back into the CRM. Your phone will remind you to contact these former clients later for referrals. That's the lifecycle," Mr. Brown explains.

HousesForSale.com offers all the essential tools a realtor will need to run a successful business from the palm of their hand.

Many larger brokerages offer some of these tools, and just about every agent is intimately familiar with the bidding wars, shared leads, and hefty commission splits that these platforms offer. Through rigorous negotiations, HFS has established pricing that allows the company to serve agents without the high price tag, allowing even new agents a chance at quality leads.

"As a Real Estate agent, I felt I was being taken advantage of, ripped off, and left with very little support when I would reach out to tech companies. There would not be a phone number, only an email address. Sometimes the companies I contacted would take days or even a week to answer my simple question! This inspired me to build HousesForSale.com to treat agents fairly and with integrity while offering impeccable customer service. We don't leave people hanging."

To learn more, visit HousesForSale.com.

Media contact:

Katie Sterrett

800-604-0273

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/housesforsalecom-launches-agent-centric-real-estate-platform-300664834.html

SOURCE HousesForSale.com

Related Links

http://www.housesforsale.com

